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Ex-India pacer Vinay Kumar appointed Karnataka senior men’s head coach; check his records

Vinay Kumar takes over the reins from Yere Goud, who joined the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru as a batting coach. This will mark Vinay’s maiden stint as Karnataka’s head coach. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 12:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 12:00 AM IST
Ex-India pacer Vinay Kumar appointed Karnataka senior men’s head coach; check his records
Image Credit: MumbaI Indians

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Ex-India pacer Vinay Kumar appointed Karnataka senior men’s head coach; check his records
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