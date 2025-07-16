Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has made a strong claim, suggesting that England captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Jofra Archer deliberately bowled short-pitched deliveries to Jasprit Bumrah with the intent to injure him during the third Test at Lord’s in London. Bumrah, who scored just five runs in the second innings, showed remarkable resilience by facing 54 balls and forging a crucial partnership with Ravindra Jadeja during India’s chase of 193. Despite his low score, Bumrah's innings was notable as he faced a barrage of bouncers and short balls from the England bowlers.

"Stokes and Archer planned to bowl bouncers against Bumrah. If he doesn’t get out, hit him on the finger or shoulder to injure him. This stays in the mind of bowlers to injure the main bowler, whom our batters find tough to bat against. This was the plan, which worked later (to get him out)," Kaif said on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Despite the efforts of Bumrah and Jadeja, their partnership wasn’t enough to take India over the line, as England secured a narrow 22-run win to take a 2-1 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 five-match Test series.

The fourth Test is set to be held from July 23 to 27 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Ahead of the match, England suffered a setback as spinner Shoaib Bashir was ruled out of the remaining Tests after sustaining a finger injury while bowling in the third match. Bashir had claimed the final wicket of Mohammed Siraj to seal England’s win. The England and Wales Cricket Board has named Liam Dawson as his replacement for the upcoming game.

Kaif Critical On Gill

Kaif was also critical of Shubman Gill’s conduct during Day 3 of the Lord’s Test. The 25-year-old captain got into a heated exchange with Zak Crawley after the England opener pulled out of his stance four times before facing a delivery from Bumrah. Gill accused Crawley of deliberately wasting time and was later seen in an on-field argument with Ben Duckett. Kaif felt that Gill allowed his emotions to take over and that such aggression was ill-timed.

England’s squad for the fourth Test includes: Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, and Chris Woakes.