Ex-Indian Cricketer Likely To Join BCCI As National Selector, Set To Replace Sharath In Selection Committee - Report

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha is set to take on a new role in Indian cricket administration. According to reports, Ojha will soon join the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a national selector from the South Zone, replacing S. Sharath, whose four-year term is nearing completion.

Ojha To Replace S. Sharath In Selection Panel

Ojha’s entry into the senior selection committee will mark the end of Sharath’s stint as selector. Under BCCI rules, no member can serve beyond four years. However, Sharath may not exit the selection system altogether, as reports suggest he could be brought back as the chief selector of the junior committee, a position he previously held until 2023.

Agarkar’s Contract Extension Until 2026

The current panel is led by Ajit Agarkar, who has impressed the board with his leadership since taking charge in July 2023. Reports indicate that Agarkar’s contract will be extended until June 2026, ensuring continuity in the senior selection committee. The BCCI is reportedly satisfied with the present team of selectors and might only make the single change of replacing Sharath with Ojha.

Success Under Agarkar’s Leadership

Agarkar’s tenure has coincided with a golden period for Indian cricket. The selectors under his leadership played a pivotal role in India’s recent triumphs, including the T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India also reached the ODI World Cup 2023 final, further strengthening his credentials.

Smooth Leadership Transition

The Agarkar-led panel has also overseen important leadership transitions. Shubman Gill was named Test captain, while Suryakumar Yadav took charge of the T20I side. In addition, the committee has successfully managed the phase-out of senior legends. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma now feature only in ODIs, while Ravichandran Ashwin has retired from all formats.

Current Selection Committee Members

At present, the national selection committee consists of Ajit Agarkar (chief), SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra, and S. Sharath. The official announcement regarding Ojha’s inclusion is expected during the BCCI Annual General Meeting in September.