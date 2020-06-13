हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Matt Poore

Ex-New Zealand cricketer Matt Poore dies aged 90

Born on June 1, 1930, Poore made his international debut for New Zealand during a Test match against South Africa in March 1953.

Ex-New Zealand cricketer Matt Poore dies aged 90
Representational Image

Former New Zealand cricketer Matt Poore has passed away recently. He was 90-year-old.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) took to its official Twitter handle and confirmed the demise of Poore, who breathed his last on Thursday morning and featured in 14 Tests for the national side.

"NZC is saddened to learn of the death of former Test batsman Matt Poore, who passed away this morning, aged 90. Matt played 14 Tests and was involved in two of our landmark tours: to South Africa in 1953, and to India and Pakistan in 1955," the Black Caps tweeted.

Born on June 1, 1930, Poore made his international debut for New Zealand during a Test match against South Africa in March 1953.

The former New Zealand all-rounder featured in 14 matches in the longest format of the game between 1953 and 1956 and scored 355 runs besides picking up nine wickets.

Besides this, Poore has also appeared in 61 first-class games, notching up 2,336 runs and 68 wickets.

 

 

 

 

