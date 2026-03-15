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SARFARAZ AHMED

Ex-Pakistan captain who denied India Champions Trophy retires from international cricket

Former Pakistan captain has officially announced his retirement from international cricket. He captained Pakistan in 100 international matches across formats but the biggest fillip of his career came in 2017 when he guided Pakistan to their first ICC Champions Trophy title beating India in the final.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2026, 10:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Ex-Pakistan captain who denied India Champions Trophy retires from international cricketPic credit: ICC

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed officially announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday, March 15, bringing an end to a career that lasted almost two decades.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz leaves behind a legacy defined by historic triumphs and a "fearless" brand of leadership for Pakistan.

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Sarfaraz Ahmed's Decorated Career For Pakistan

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the wicketkeeper-batter played all three formats for Pakistan that included 54 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20Is. He scored 6,164 runs across all three formats, which included six centuries and 35 half-centuries. Behind the stumps, he had 315 catches, while he had 56 stumpings to his name as well.

Sarfaraz captained Pakistan in 100 international matches across formats (50 ODIs, 37 T20Is, 13 Tests) and led the side to the No.1 ranking in T20I cricket. However, the biggest fillip of his career came in 2017 when he guided Pakistan to their first ICC Champions Trophy title beating India by 180 runs in the final at the Oval in England. Notably, he was the first Pakistan captain since Imran Khan to win a 50-over ICC title.

He was also a successful skipper at the junior level as he led Pakistan to the ICC Men’s U-19 Cricket World Cup glory in 2006 in Sri Lanka beating India by 38 runs in the final.

Sarfaraz Ahmed Reflects On His Career

Reflecting back on his career, former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed expressed gratitude towards his teammates, coaches, fans and family for supporting him during the journey.

"It has been the greatest honour of my life to represent Pakistan. From leading the U19 team to a world title in 2006 to lifting the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, every moment in Pakistan colours has been special. I am grateful to my teammates, coaches, family and the fans for their unwavering support throughout my career," said Sarfaraz.

"Captaining Pakistan across all formats was a dream come true. I always tried to play fearless cricket and build a united team. Seeing players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and others grow into match-winners during my captaincy is one of my proudest achievements.

I would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board for the trust they placed in me over the years. Pakistan cricket has always been very close to my heart and I will continue to support the game in every possible way,” he added.

Start And End Of Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Sarfaraz made his senior debut for Pakistan in 2007 featuring in an ODI against India with his final appearance for Pakistan came in a Test match against Australia at Perth in 2023. 

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