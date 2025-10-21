Ex-Pakistan Captain Slams PCB, Claims Mohammad Rizwan Sacked Over 'Pro-Palestine Support' And 'Islamic Culture' In Dressing Room

In a surprising move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sacked Mohammad Rizwan as the ODI captain, appointing fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as his replacement. The decision comes less than a year after Rizwan was handed the leadership role following Babar Azam’s removal from the position in October last year.

PCB’s Sudden Decision Shocks Fans and Experts

The decision to replace Rizwan has raised several eyebrows across the Pakistan cricket community. What makes it even more surprising is that Shaheen himself was recently removed as Pakistan’s T20I captain following a string of inconsistent performances. Despite that, the PCB has now chosen him to lead the side in ODIs ahead of the upcoming international fixtures.

According to PCB sources, the decision was finalized after a meeting in Islamabad between the selection committee and Pakistan’s white-ball head coach, Mike Hesson. However, the official PCB statement announcing the change did not mention Rizwan’s name or provide specific reasons for his removal.

Pakistan's Ex Captain Rashid Latif Blames Mike Hesson for Rizwan’s Sacking

According to former Pakistan Captain Rashid Latif said Rizwan was removed from captaincy because he spoke for people of palestine and brought religious practices in the team which hesson didnt liked.#ShaheenAfridi #PakistanCricket #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/8CMCn2CIjN — Mustafa (@mustafamasood0) October 20, 2025

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif reacted strongly to the development, claiming that coach Mike Hesson played a key role in Rizwan’s ouster. In a video shared on social media, Latif alleged that Rizwan’s open support for Palestine during the Gaza-Israel conflict might have influenced the decision.

“Just because he picked up the Palestine flag, you would sack him as captain? This mindset has come that a non-Islamic captain should come in an Islamic country,” Latif said.

“Mike Hesson is the one behind this decision, right? He isn't someone who likes this culture in the dressing room. He would want to finish such a culture in the dressing room,” he added.

Latif further claimed that Rizwan’s religious practices in the dressing room were not appreciated by Hesson, which may have led to friction within the team setup.

Rizwan’s Support for Palestine Draws Attention

Rizwan has been vocal in his support for Palestine on several occasions. Earlier this year, he announced that his PSL franchise, Multan Sultans, would donate PKR 100,000 for every six and wicket during a match to Palestinian charities. During the 2023 ODI World Cup, Rizwan had also dedicated Pakistan’s win over Sri Lanka to “brothers and sisters in Gaza,” a gesture that drew global attention and praise from many quarters.

PCB Silent on Reasons Behind Change

While the PCB did not explicitly state the reason for the captaincy switch, it had given early indications of the impending change when it declined to confirm Rizwan’s position as ODI captain in a statement over the weekend. Sources close to the board suggest that the decision was not solely driven by Hesson but had broader support from senior PCB officials involved in the decision-making process.

Shaheen Afridi now takes over Pakistan’s ODI leadership as the team prepares for a packed international calendar.