Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Ex-Pakistan cricketer claims India uses 'Money power' in England, says 'India get 5-day pitches, Pakistan 3-day tracks'

Ex-Pakistan cricketer claims India uses 'Money power' in England, says 'India get 5-day pitches, Pakistan 3-day tracks'

Pakistan’s difficult Test tour of England has now spilled into a debate over pitch preparation, with former cricketer Bazid Khan making a contentious claim about the surfaces provided to different visiting teams.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 03:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
Ex-Pakistan cricketer claims India uses 'Money power' in England, says 'India get 5-day pitches, Pakistan 3-day tracks'
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ex-Pakistan cricketer claims India uses 'Money power' in England, says 'India get 5-day pitches, Pakistan 3-day tracks'
2
3
4
5