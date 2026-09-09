/Ex-Pakistan cricketer claims India uses 'Money power' in England, says 'India get 5-day pitches, Pakistan 3-day tracks'

“When India go to England for a Test series, they get pitches that make the game last all five days. Every Test match with India lasts five days. Why? Because if it ends early, there will be a financial hit to the wallet of the board. Any other team goes to England, the Test ends in three days. It’s not like the nature of the pitch changed. You are creating pitches that way that the game would last five days for India games,” Bazid said on OutSide EDGE.