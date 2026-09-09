/Ex-Pakistan cricketer claims India uses 'Money power' in England, says 'India get 5-day pitches, Pakistan 3-day tracks'

Pakistan’s difficult Test tour of England has now spilled into a debate over pitch preparation, with former cricketer Bazid Khan making a contentious claim about the surfaces provided to different visiting teams. Pakistan have already surrendered the three match series 2-0, with England winning the opening Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs before completing a 194 run victory at Lord’s. The final encounter is scheduled to begin at Edgbaston on September 9.
Bazid, speaking on OutSide EDGE while discussing the broader decline of fast bowling, argued that India receive more batting friendly conditions when touring England because their matches generate greater commercial value.
“When India go to England for a Test series, they get pitches that make the game last all five days. Every Test match with India lasts five days. Why? Because if it ends early, there will be a financial hit to the wallet of the board. Any other team goes to England, the Test ends in three days. It’s not like the nature of the pitch changed. You are creating pitches that way that the game would last five days for India games,” Bazid said on OutSide EDGE.
BAZID KHAN WITH A HUGE STATEMENT. [PTV Sports]— Rana Ahmad. (@AhmadRana056) September 7, 2026
He said- "England makes flat pitches for India but tough ones for other teams. All because of the commercial aspect."#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/GzrCORZcv2
India Comparison Fuels Controversy
The former Pakistan player expanded his argument beyond England, suggesting that India’s enormous commercial pull influences how Test tours are approached.
“When India come for a tour, it’s a money-making opportunity,” he added.
Bazid was then asked whether the ICC should examine the issue. He rejected that possibility, pointing out that the preparation of surfaces for bilateral series falls outside the governing body’s direct control.
“This is not an ICC call. These are bilateral tours.”
His comments arrive against the backdrop of two emphatic defeats for Pakistan. Their Headingley contest lasted only three days, while England wrapped up the Lord’s Test on the fourth day. At Lord’s, Pakistan were dismissed for 194 in their second innings after being bowled out for 110 in the first. England’s victory margin was 194 runs.
What Happened During India’s Last England Tour?
India’s most recent Test visit to England came in 2025. The five match series produced a 2-2 draw and stretched across all 25 scheduled days of cricket, with India securing a six run victory in the deciding Test at The Oval. That series did feature several Tests that reached the fifth day, but the broader record does not by itself establish Bazid’s suggestion that pitches were deliberately prepared to guarantee five day matches.
For Pakistan, the immediate concern is far more straightforward. England have dominated the current series, and the visitors have struggled to match the hosts in both batting and bowling.
With the series already decided, Pakistan now head into the Edgbaston finale hoping to avoid a 3-0 result. England, meanwhile, will look to complete a clean sweep on home soil. The third Test runs from September 9 to September 13.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.