Shoaib Akhtar

Ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar's mother passes away, Harbhajan Singh and other cricketers pay condolences

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar announced the demise of his mother on social media late on Saturday, drawing condolences from the cricketing fraternity including former India spinner Harbhajan Singh who retired from all forms of cricket recently.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Taking to Twitter, Akhtar, regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in international cricket, wrote, "My mother, my everything, with the will of Allah taala, has left for heavenly abode. The funeral prayers will be held in Islamabad's sector H-8."

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan took to Twitter to express his condolences. "Just wanted to reach out and let you know that you have my heartfelt condolences during this difficult time. May she rest in peace. Be strong my brother. Waheguru Mehar kare," Harbhajan wrote.

Veteran Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik, who played a vital role in his team making it to the ICC T20 World Cup semifinal in the UAE where they lost to ultimate champions Australia by five wickets, tweeted, "We all are with you in this difficult time brother. May the Almighty grant her the highest rank in jannah, …ameen @shoaib100mph."

Also, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi paid condolences and tweeted, “May Allah (SWT) ease your pain brother, @shoaib100mph and grant her the highest place in .jannah. Ameen (sic).”

The 46-year-old Akhtar possesses the record for the fastest delivery bowled in international cricket -- at 161 kmph against New Zealand in 2002.

