Ex-Rajasthan Royals Spinner Keshav Maharaj Named Captain Of Pretoria Capitals Ahead Of SA20 Season 4

Veteran South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj has been appointed as the captain of Pretoria Capitals for the upcoming season of SA20, the franchise announced on Friday, December 12. The 35-year-old Maharaj, who led Durban Super Giants last season, replaces Rilee Rossouw as the skipper of the Pretoria Capitals.

After being released before the auction, Rossouw was picked up by the Jo'burg Super Kings for R500,000, while Maharaj secured a deal with the Capitals for a sum of R1.7 million.

"One of South Africa’s most experienced and respected leaders, Maharaj brings a wealth of international pedigree across formats, along with a proven track record of guiding teams with composure, clarity and intent," the Pretoria Capitals said in a statement.

"Having captained South Africa in white-ball cricket and served as a senior figure within the national setup for several years, Maharaj’s leadership experience, tactical understanding and consistency make him an invaluable addition in this role.

His presence strengthens the balance and direction of the Pretoria Capitals squad as the team heads into the new season," it added.



Keshav Maharaj takes over the reins as Captain for the upcoming edition of @SA20_League .



Keshav Maharaj takes over the reins as Captain for the upcoming edition of @SA20_League .

Notably, Maharaj, who has also played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, is the second highest wicket-taker in the SA20 among spinners. He has picked 27 wickets in 33 matches for the Super Giants.

Major Revamp In Pretoria Capitals Ahead Of SA20 Season 4

Meanwhile, Pretoria Capitals also revamped their support staff ahead of the auction with Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain replacing Jonathan Trott as the head coach, with Shaun Pollock joining him as assistant coach.

Capitals went into the auction in September with the biggest purse - 32.5 million Rand (US$1.85 million approx.) - and also the most slots to fill: 16. They spent as much as R16.5 million to acquire the services of young exciting batter Dewald Brevis.

Apart from Brevis, Keshav Maharaj was one of their big buys at the auction. They also picked the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood and Codi Yusuf, among others.

On the other hand, Andre Russell, who recently retired as a player from the IPL as a player before taking up the role of Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) power coach, was picked as a wild card, while Will Jacks and Sherfane Rutherford were their pre-auction signings.

Pretoria Capitals' Campaign Opener At SA20 Season 4

The 2025-26 season of the SA20 begins on December 26 with a clash between MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants. On the other hand, Pretoria Capitals will start their season the following day with a match against Joburg Super Kings.

The final of the SA20 Season 4 will be played on January 25, 2026.