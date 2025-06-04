Ex-RCB Owner Vijay Mallya Reacts To RCB’s Historic IPL 2025 Victory - Here’s What He Said

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally lifted their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy after 18 long seasons. On Tuesday, June 3, RCB defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The victory ended years of heartbreak for one of the most popular and passionate teams in the league.

Virat Kohli Leads RCB to Glory

The historic win was led by star batter Virat Kohli, who has been with the franchise since its inception in 2008. Kohli lifted the trophy with former RCB legends AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle by his side. The moment was full of emotion as the three icons celebrated the long-awaited success together.

Vijay Mallya Shares His Emotions

Former RCB owner Vijay Mallya, who founded the franchise in 2008, also reacted to the team’s triumph. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mallya congratulated RCB and shared his pride in seeing his dream come true.

RCB are IPL Champions finally after 18 years. Superb campaign right through the 2025 tournament. A well balanced team Playing Bold with outstanding coaching and support staff. Many congratulations Ee sala cup namde — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 3, 2025

“RCB are IPL Champions finally after 18 years. Superb campaign right through the 2025 tournament. A well-balanced team playing bold with outstanding coaching and support staff. Many congratulations! Ee Sala Cup Namde!!” Mallya wrote.

‘My Dream Has Come True,’ Says Mallya

In another post, Mallya recalled the early days of the franchise and his role in shaping the team. He expressed joy over the fact that players like Kohli, Gayle, and de Villiers played key roles in RCB’s journey.

When I founded RCB it was my dream that the IPL trophy should come to Bengaluru. I had the privilege of picking the legendary King Kohli as a youngster and it is remarkable that he has stayed with RCB for 18 years. I also had the honour of picking Chris Gayle the Universe Boss… — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 3, 2025

“When I founded RCB, it was my dream that the IPL trophy should come to Bengaluru. I had the privilege of picking the legendary King Kohli as a youngster. It is remarkable that he has stayed with RCB for 18 years,” he said.

“I also had the honour of picking Chris Gayle and Mr. 360 AB de Villiers. Finally, the IPL trophy arrives in Bengaluru. Thanks to all who made my dream come true. RCB fans are the very best and they deserve this.”

RCB Join the Champions Club

With this win, RCB finally joined the elite list of IPL champions. Only two teams from the original 2008 season Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are now left without a title. The win marks a new chapter for the RCB franchise and its loyal “12th Man Army.”