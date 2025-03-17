Ex-RCB Skipper Faf du Plessis Named Delhi Capitals' Vice-Captain For IPL 2025, Confirmed As Axar Patel’s Deputy

IPL 2025: In a major leadership update ahead of IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals (DC) have appointed former South African skipper Faf du Plessis as their vice-captain. The franchise confirmed the decision on their official social media handle, solidifying their leadership group for the upcoming season.

DC Strengthen Leadership with Du Plessis

Faf du Plessis, who led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024, was released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction. Despite his vast experience, age and fluctuating performances led RCB to move on from the veteran batter. Delhi Capitals acquired the ex-RCB skipper for INR 2 Crores during the auction, recognizing his leadership credentials and batting ability.

Just days after appointing Indian all-rounder Axar Patel as their new captain, DC have now handed the vice-captaincy role to Du Plessis. The South African cricketer is expected to provide vital leadership support to Axar while also guiding the younger players in the squad.

Faf du Plessis’ IPL Journey and Stats

Faf du Plessis has been an integral part of the IPL since his debut in 2012. He has represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), playing key roles in both franchises. Over 145 IPL matches, Du Plessis has amassed 4,571 runs at an average of 35.99 and a strike rate of 136.37. His tally includes several match-winning knocks, making him one of the most consistent overseas batters in the league.

For Delhi Capitals, Du Plessis is likely to open the batting alongside young Australian talent Jake Fraser-McGurk. His experience at the top order will be crucial for the Capitals as they aim for a strong campaign in IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2025

The Delhi Capitals have assembled a competitive squad for the upcoming season, featuring a mix of young Indian talents and experienced international stars.

DC Squad for IPL 2025:

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Axar Patel (Captain), Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav

Wicketkeeper: Abhishek Porel

DC’s IPL 2025 Campaign Begins Soon

Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL 2025 season with renewed leadership under Axar Patel and Faf du Plessis. With a strong squad featuring a mix of young and experienced players, DC will be aiming for their maiden IPL title. Fans will be eager to see how Du Plessis contributes both as an opener and as a key leader in the team’s journey this season.