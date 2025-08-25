South Africa stalwart and former captain Dane van Niekerk has revoked her international retirement from the game ahead of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, which is set to take place from September 30 to November 2 in Sri Lanka and India.

Van Niekerk has been included in a 20-member squad, which will participate in a home camp as the Proteas prepare for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

The former South Africa skipper took to social media on Monday, August 25, to inform about her decision.

"I'm thrilled to announce that I have decided to revoke my retirement from international cricket. The time away has reminded me just how much I have missed representing my country and I am fully committed to giving everything to once again have that opportunity," Van Niekerk said in a statement on Instagram.

Van Niekerk had retired from international cricket in March 2023 at the age of 29 after she missed out on the home T20 World Cup for failing to meet CSA's fitness requirements. However, she has been playing domestically for Western Province and has now made herself available for international selection.

The 32-year-old also apologised to Cricket South Africa (CSA) for the way she handled her retirement and was hopeful of representing South Africa once again.

"I sincerely apologise to Cricket South Africa and the cricket family for how I handled my retirement, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to hopefully one day express my skills again on the international stage," she added.

Van Niekerk has played 194 matches for South Africa (107 ODIs, 86 T20Is and 1 Test), scoring 4074 runs and picking 204 wickets in her international career. She also led South Africa in 50 ODIs and 30 T20Is.



South Africa's Training Camp And Pakistan Tour

The national training camp of South Africa women's team has been scheduled to start on August 25 in Durban and will continue through September. Following the completion of the camp, South Africa will travel to Pakistan for a three-match ODI series starting on September 16 - their final assignment ahead of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka.

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt and all-rounders Chloe Tryon and Marizanne Kapp, who are currently featuring in The Hundred, won't take part in the camp. Meanwhile, uncapped all-rounder Luyanda Nzuza, who represented South Africa in the U19 World Cup earlier this year, has earned a call-up to the camp.

The final South Africa squads for both the Pakistan tour and the ODI World Cup will be announced in early September.