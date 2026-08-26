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Ex-South Africa captain Dean Elgar to retire from professional cricket after 2026 season

Dean Elgar, who captained the Proteas 18 times in Test cricket, cited family priorities as the primary reason behind his decision to walk away from the game.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 10:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
Ex-South Africa captain Dean Elgar to retire from professional cricket after 2026 season
Image Credit: @EssexCricket/X

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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