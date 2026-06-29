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EXCLUSIVE: 'All-rounders should be most looked after species in cricket': Ambati Rayudu urges BCCI to take extra care of Hardik Pandya & Nitish Kumar Reddy

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has weighed in on the recurring injury concerns surrounding Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy in an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digital ahead of the high-stakes India vs England series.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 07:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 07:46 PM IST
EXCLUSIVE: 'All-rounders should be most looked after species in cricket': Ambati Rayudu urges BCCI to take extra care of Hardik Pandya & Nitish Kumar Reddy
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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