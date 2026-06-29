/EXCLUSIVE: 'All-rounders should be most looked after species in cricket': Ambati Rayudu urges BCCI to take extra care of Hardik Pandya & Nitish Kumar Reddy

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has weighed in on the recurring injury concerns surrounding Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy in an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digital ahead of the high-stakes India vs England series.
Rayudu Defends NCA's Injury Management System
Speaking on whether the National Cricket Academy's (NCA) injury management protocols are to blame, or whether players are prioritising the Indian Premier League (IPL) over national duty, Rayudu was direct in his defence of the system.
Asked specifically about Nitish Kumar Reddy breaking down again after a minor issue in the first ODI against Afghanistan, he said:
"I just think that injury management, fitness management being match fit is something that's been debated over many, many years. And I just think NCA has been doing a fantastic job at getting people to recover really well. And we all have been part of the system where we have received treatments on time. And I don't think IPL is a benchmark where people are getting or their whole, you know, mindset is at."
'Playing For India Is Hardik's Top Priority'
Rayudu, who has known Pandya closely over the years, dismissed any suggestion that the all-rounder's priorities lie with franchise cricket over the national team.
"Definitely Indian team is a priority. I know Hardik really well. For him, playing for India and winning matches, winning tournaments has been his priority," he said.
Rayudu Backs Nitish Kumar Reddy Despite Fresh Injury
He extended the same benefit of the doubt to Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has been ruled out of the seven-match T20I series against Ireland and England with a quadriceps injury sustained during the Afghanistan ODI series.
"And Nitesh also, I am sure he wants to do really well for India," Rayudu added.
'All-Rounders Need Special Workload Management'
However, the former India all-rounder did not shy away from calling for a structural rethink in how India manages its all-rounders.
"But one thing is for sure, when it comes to all rounders, they should be the most looked after species in cricket in whole. Their workload should be really monitored because an all rounder should be the fittest guy," he said.
Rayudu went on to stress just how physically demanding the role is.
"It is never easy to be an all rounder and that too a fast bowling all rounder. So their workload management should be definitely monitored."
Rayudu's Big IPL Recommendation
Before concluding, Rayudu made a bold recommendation that could reshape how India balances IPL commitments with international assignments.
"If it means missing a few games of the IPL or half of the IPL for an important tournament that might come after it, then that should be done. Indian team definitely should be given priority over the IPL," Rayudu said.
India's All-Rounder Crisis Ahead Of England Series
With Hardik Pandya already unavailable for the England series and Nitish Kumar Reddy now added to the injury list, Rayudu's comments add fresh weight to the ongoing debate over India's all-rounder conundrum ahead of a packed white-ball calendar.
India tried Suryansh Shedge for Ireland series and also gave him his debut cap in 2nd T20I.
WHERE CAN YOU WATCH?
Watch India Tour of England 2026 - England vs. India - 1st T20I on July 1, 2026, from 10:00 PM IST live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and Sony MAX.
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