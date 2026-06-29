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EXCLUSIVE: Ex-CSK star explains why Rajat Patidar continues to be overlooked by Ajit Agarkar and Co despite RCB heroics

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has addressed the question on every cricket fan's mind, why Rajat Patidar continues to be left out of the Indian team despite leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to back to back IPL titles, in an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 08:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 08:14 PM IST
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-CSK star explains why Rajat Patidar continues to be overlooked by Ajit Agarkar and Co despite RCB heroics
Image Credit: Credits - X (RCB)

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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