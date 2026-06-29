/EXCLUSIVE: Ex-CSK star explains why Rajat Patidar continues to be overlooked by Ajit Agarkar and Co despite RCB heroics

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has addressed the question on every cricket fan's mind, why Rajat Patidar continues to be left out of the Indian team despite leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to back-to-back IPL titles in an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital.
Rajat Patidar's Historic IPL Success Yet No India Recall
Patidar guided RCB to their maiden IPL trophy in 2025 and followed it up by retaining the title in 2026, becoming only the third captain in IPL history, after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, to win the championship in consecutive seasons.
Despite this, he has found no place in India's T20I squads for the Ireland and England series, nor was he picked for the India A series or the Asian Games 2026 squad.
Rayudu Rejects 'Overlooked' Narrative
Asked directly why Patidar was being overlooked, and whether age was a factor behind the continued snub, Rayudu refused to accept the premise of the question outright.
"I don't think he is being overlooked. I mean a talent like that cannot be overlooked. It is impossible to keep a talent like that away. I just think it is a matter of time. I just think that there is a spot that is not there for him in the Indian side," he said.
'Patidar Doesn't Need To Prove Anything In India A'
Rayudu was also clear that he does not believe Patidar has anything left to prove at the domestic level, batting away suggestions that a stint with India A could help his case.
"I don't think he needs to prove anything in India A because he is a fantastic cricketer who deserves an India cap," he said.
Rayudu Backs Patidar For India Return
He went a step further, making it clear that in his view, Patidar's place among India's elite is not up for debate.
"Obviously, he is a player who deserves to be in the Indian side whenever there is an opportunity. Because there is not an opening, I just think that is the reason why he is being left out," Rayudu explained.
Competition For Places Remains Fierce
The comments come at a time when India's middle order remains a heavily contested space, with the likes of Shreyas Iyer being handed the number four role and the T20I captaincy, while younger talents such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have also entered the selectors' plans.
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar himself had acknowledged the depth of competition for places, stating that the squad remains full of equally talented cricketers.
'He Will Be The First Name When Opportunity Comes'
Rayudu struck an optimistic note for Patidar's future, backing him to walk straight back into the side the moment a vacancy opens up.
"But whenever that opportunity opens up, I am sure he will be the first name on the sheet," he said, putting an end to any speculation that the RCB captain's India career could be in jeopardy.
India recently suffered a 2-0 series loss vs Ireland and will now be seen on 1st July in a 5 match T20I series vs England lead by Shreyas Iyer. While Rajat Patidar continues to preprae himself for big stage playing domestics, what needs to be seen is when he will finally get a India call-up in blue.
WHERE CAN YOU WATCH?
Watch India Tour of England 2026 - England vs. India - 1st T20I on July 1, 2026, from 10:00 PM IST live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD and Sony MAX.
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