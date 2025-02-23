Exclusive| India Vs Pakistan: Rishabh Pant Or KL Rahul? Ex-Indian Cricketer Says THIS

One of the greatest cricket rivalries is just hours away as the Indian team gears up to face Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team launched their campaign with a massive six-wicket win over Bangladesh. The Men in Blue would like to continue their winning momentum and outplay Mohammad Rizwan's and Co.

Just ahead of the IND vs PAK game, former Atul Wassan spoke to ZEE News and pointed out a few mistakes that the Indian team made in the first match against Bangladesh. The Indian team decided to play KL Rahul ahead of Rishabh Pant in their season opener against Bangladesh. Atul Wassan looked disappointed by the selection of Rahul over Rishabh Pant.

“Why is Rishabh Pant not playing? He is the match-winner and X factor of this Indian team. I don't know why they are backing KL Rahul.( Eise toh app player ko khatam kr doge.) Rahul only played one good innings in Australia and people have put him on the pedestal. Rahul can only stay there in the middle but Rishabh Pant is X factor. They dropped Mohammed Siraj, I understand he did not take many wickets in Australia but he bowled well. But yes, Indian coach Gautam Gambhir has his own perception and preference but I will always back someone who has got experience”, he added.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will look to keep their semifinal hope alive by defeating India in a must-win encounter on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India and Pakistan Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Ali Agha, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah.