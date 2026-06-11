Exclusive: 'Coming every day at BKC...': How Rohit Sharma is secretly preparing for 2027 ODI WC, reveals childhood friend

As questions mount over Rohit Sharma's place in India's 2027 ODI World Cup squad with the veteran opener set to be 40 years old

by the time the tournament arrives in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia his childhood friend and Mumbai cricket stalwart Siddhesh Lad has offered a reassuring insight into just how seriously the 39-year-old is taking his physical preparation.

Speaking exclusively to Zee News Digital, Lad, son of Rohit's legendary childhood coach Dinesh Lad and someone who has known the Indian opener for over a decade alongside Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav lifted the curtain on Rohit's daily fitness regime at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

Siddhesh is currently captaining Mumbai South Central (MSC) Maratha Royals in the T20 Mumbai League where they are defending their title.

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"Coming Every Day at BKC" -Lad on Rohit's World Cup Hunger

Brushing aside any concerns about Rohit's age or fitness, Lad was emphatic in his assessment:

"He's working really, really hard on his fitness. I've seen him coming every day at BKC and doing his running sessions, gym sessions. So he's also someone who's really motivated and good to go for the upcoming World Cup."

The picture Lad paints is of a man utterly driven not coasting toward the end of a legendary career but actively fighting to be at his sharpest for one final World Cup tilt. With fitness clearance already obtained from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, Rohit is set to feature in India's upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, beginning June 13 in Dharamsala the first step in India's formal 2027 World Cup preparation cycle.

A Legend Who Keeps Things Simple

Beyond the fitness revelations, Lad was effusive in his admiration for Rohit the cricketer and the person:

"He's a legend and it's always a pleasure being part of a team where Rohit is there or having a conversation with him on cricket. He's someone who keeps things very simple and clear and supremely talented."

Coming from someone who has watched Rohit up close since their formative years at Dinesh Lad's academy, the words carry particular weight.

Lad's Own India Dream, But Mumbai First

While discussing Rohit, Lad also addressed his own international ambitions. Despite a stunning 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season where he scored five centuries and finished as Mumbai's top run-scorer with 774 runs, India's call-up has not arrived. But Lad remains grounded:

"Playing for an Indian team is always the ultimate goal but I'm not focusing more on that. My first goal is to lift the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai. It was disappointing last season. With those five centuries, if the team would have won it would have been more fruitful. It's on the selectors. My focus is just to score runs and keep winning games for Mumbai," he said.

Rohit has now joined ODI camp at Dharamshala and was seen practising hard ahead of the series.

India's Afghanistan Series ; Rohit's Stage

Rohit will now get his opportunity to back up those BKC training sessions on the field. India's squad for the Afghanistan series, captained by Shubman Gill with Shreyas Iyer as vice-captain, also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and others.

Series Schedule:

1st ODI - June 13, Dharamsala

2nd ODI - June 17, Lucknow

3rd ODI - June 20, Chennai