Gill's fitness key to India chances

"And from that point of view, you would want Shubman Gill to be hail and hearty. This is something which I said before. Yes, it does affect you, because at the end of the day, you want to be sure. You want to be sure about your own body, and if you're not sure, it does play a part. Whether that affects his captaincy, I don't know, but I'm pretty sure, or will it affect in the future, I don't know, but for the time being, for the… for the good health of Indian cricket, you want the good health of Shubman Gil too." he concluded