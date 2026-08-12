Injuries have increasingly become a prominent talking point surrounding the national team, especially with captain Shubman Gill facing persistent niggles during his tenure. Observers have noted multiple physical setbacks during his young leadership journey, ranging from missing the opening day of practice to missing matches during previous home assignments. This pattern raises important questions about whether repeated fitness hurdles could threaten his long-term captaincy career, or if he remains well-positioned to lead uninterrupted.
Addressing these concerns during an exclusive interview with Zee News English, former India spinner and commentator Murli Kartik offered an insightful perspective on the physical toll and mental weight resting on the young skipper.
Reflecting on the situation, Murli Kartik stated:
"I don't look into those things like that at all, but from a well-being point of view, and from a Shubman Gill point of view, if I were a Shubman Gil, I would be concerned, because I'm a young captain, I've done a great job in leading India so far, and most importantly, from a health perspective for somebody who's scaling different steps and different heights in international cricket, you don't want any discontinuity"
"You want to make sure that you're playing each and every game for your own form for your own stature in world cricket. I'm not saying stature as in you need to chase records, but what I'm saying is that every cricketer who starts playing the game is ambitious. He wants to do well. He wants to be remembered for what he has done more than anything else," he added.
Gill's fitness key to India chances
"And from that point of view, you would want Shubman Gill to be hail and hearty. This is something which I said before. Yes, it does affect you, because at the end of the day, you want to be sure. You want to be sure about your own body, and if you're not sure, it does play a part. Whether that affects his captaincy, I don't know, but I'm pretty sure, or will it affect in the future, I don't know, but for the time being, for the… for the good health of Indian cricket, you want the good health of Shubman Gil too." he concluded
Recent Fitness Concerns and Precautionary Measures
The debate over Gill's physical durability intensified recently during a team training session in Colombo, where the right-hander sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger while batting and participating in slip-catching drills. As a precautionary measure, the team management rested him for the first two days of India's three-day warm-up match against the Sri Lanka Cricket XI.
According to an official confirmation by Indian spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule, the rest was purely a safety protocol. Gill successfully returned on Day 3, opening the innings and striking a fluid 44 off 54 balls to lock in his presence for the regular series.
A review of Shubman Gill’s Injury Timeline (2024–2026) highlights the physical setbacks that have sidelined him over recent seasons:
August 2026: Right ring finger impact injury, which caused him to miss two days of the Sri Lanka warm-up before being cleared for the first Test.
July 2026: Hamstring strain and severe cramps that forced him to retire hurt during the first ODI against England.
April 2026: Neck spasms that sidelined him for a single match during the Indian Premier League season.
December 2025: Foot and toe injury that ruled him out of the fifth T20I match against South Africa.
November 2025: Severe neck spasm that saw him retire hurt on Day two in Kolkata, causing him to miss the remainder of the South Africa Test and ODI series.
November 2024: Left thumb fracture sustained while fielding, ruling him out of the first Border-Gavaskar Test.
October 2024: Neck stiffness that ruled him out of the first Test match against New Zealand.
High Stakes in the Upcoming Test Series
The timing of these fitness debates comes at a critical juncture for the national side. The upcoming Tests against Sri Lanka carry immense weight for India, as the team must win seven of their remaining nine matches to secure a spot in the World Test Championship final next year.
India commenced the tour on a positive note by securing a six-wicket win in the three-day warm-up game, an outing where Devdutt Padikkal firmly cemented his claim for the number three position by compiling an unbeaten century in the first innings.
The hosts have named a resilient 16-member group led by Dhananjaya de Silva, featuring Kamindu Mendis as vice-captain, alongside Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, and Dilshan Madushanka.
Meanwhile, India's updated Test squad features Shubman Gill as captain, KL Rahul as vice-captain, Yashasvi Jaiswal, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, and Sarfaraz Khan.
Where can you watch?
Watch Sri Lanka vs. India 1st Test Day 1 on August 15, 2026, from 10 AM IST live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD & Sony LIV.
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