Grace Hayden, daughter of legendary Australian opener Matthew Hayden, is fast emerging as a prominent voice in sports media and cricket broadcasting. Currently part of the broadcast team at the Delhi Premier League 2025, she has made her mark as a cricket presenter, commentator, and model. Over the years, Grace has covered some of the sport’s biggest events for Star Sports, shared commentary duties with her father in the box, and hosted the weekly video podcast Game On with Grace for Willow, where she explores untold sporting stories.

In an exclusive interaction with Zee News English, Grace spoke candidly about her love for the country, her favourite current Indian cricketer, and her thoughts on Virat Kohli’s recent retirement from Test cricket.

When asked about Kohli’s legacy, Grace didn’t hold back in her admiration:

"Oh, I mean, he's a legend of the game. I mean, I obviously can't comment because I'm not a cricketer myself. But as a spectator, as someone that works in the game, I feel he is an absolute legend and will always be remembered as the GOAT in every facet. I mean, he's just obviously a talent on and off the field. His captaincy when he was a captain was outstanding. Him during the IPL, watching him win for RCB finally, and the emotion that was all over his face. I think he's a star player and obviously a star person. So yeah, sad to see him go. But all the legends must take their hat off one day. I mean, Dad, we saw him take his hat off. And I'm sure you guys were cheering," she said hailing Virat.

Grace also opened up about her close bond with her father and recalled the moment Matthew Hayden told her in 2009 about his retirement from international cricket. She said she was too young to accept it and jokingly linked it to Santa’s visit during the Boxing Day Test.

"Yeah, well, it was his time. He actually, sat me down and told me in 2009, I'm going to retire, Gracie, and I was so young. I said, no, Dad, you can't retire. What do you mean? Santa has to come because I was convinced that because obviously Boxing Day test came around and it was around that time that he retired. I think in Sydney or wherever he retired. But yeah, he was like, I'm going to retire. I said no, you can't," Grace told Zee English.

