/Exclusive: 'He is playing his best cricket': Former Sri Lanka cricketer backs Dinesh Chandimal amidst retirement speculations

Sri Lankan cricket finds itself at a challenging crossroads following a heavy 165-run defeat to India in the opening Test at Galle. Compounding the hosts' mounting concerns, veteran batter Dinesh Chandimal and teammate Kusal Mendis have been officially ruled out of the crucial second Test, scheduled to start on August 23 at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo.
Russel Arnold Breaks Silence on Dinesh Chandimal
With Chandimal temporarily out of commission and questions swirling around whether his international career is nearing its end, former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold has stepped forward to clear the air. In an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital, Arnold strongly backed the veteran batter, dismissing any premature retirement talks.
"I wouldn't think that far. Dinesh Chandimal is probably playing his best cricket. He's working really hard at it, and he's gotten hold of a certain game plan that's working for him. So I think he probably has a couple more years, but as I mentioned earlier..."
Chandimal boasts an illustrious Test career, having accumulated 6,534 runs across 93 matches and 166 innings at a formidable batting average of 43.27. His resume features 16 centuries and 36 half-centuries, with a highest individual score of 206*.
Opportunity Knocks for the Next Generation
Shifting focus to the broader squad, Arnold highlighted that the forced absences present a massive silver lining for the team's emerging talent. He pointed to the unfortunate introduction of concussion substitute Pasindu Sooriyabandara—noting how getting an unplayable delivery right away is tough luck—while praising other rising stars like Sonal Dinusha.
"Great opportunity for the youngsters. Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who came in as the concussion sub, it was so unfortunate. Sometimes you get that first delivery, which is unplayable. So you feel for the young fellow, but he's, like Sonal Dinusha, has scored heaps of first-class runs. That's why he's around the team, and I'm pretty sure the selectors will stick with him, and it's his opportunity to make that opportunity count..."
Comparing the domestic depth to powerhouse setups like India, where players like Devdutt Padikkal seize opportunities when stars like Sai Sudharsan are sidelined—Arnold emphasized that youngsters must make strong statements.
"Then Sri Lanka will have good headaches. We don't have… we only have bad headaches at the moment, so we can do with a good headache," he added.
As Sri Lanka regroups under Gary Kirsten for the second Test in Colombo, the emergence of hungry young prospects alongside veterans like Chandimal may just provide the spark the team needs to bounce back.
The Injury Crisis and Concussion Blow
The team's batting depth is being tested to its absolute limits. Head coach Gary Kirsten confirmed that the team will miss multiple key assets for the upcoming fixture. Wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis is sidelined with a proper hamstring injury sustained during the Lanka Premier League last month.
Meanwhile, experienced stalwart Dinesh Chandimal suffered a concussion while fielding on Tuesday during the Galle Test, forcing him off the field and requiring him to be replaced by Pasindu Sooriyabandara. Under strict ICC protocols, a player substituted due to a concussion is automatically ruled out for seven days, sealing Chandimal's absence. The batting lineup is further strained by the continued absence of Pathum Nissanka, who underwent wrist surgery in June and is experiencing discomfort while batting.
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