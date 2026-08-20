/Exclusive: 'He is playing his best cricket': Former Sri Lanka cricketer backs Dinesh Chandimal amidst retirement speculations

"Great opportunity for the youngsters. Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who came in as the concussion sub, it was so unfortunate. Sometimes you get that first delivery, which is unplayable. So you feel for the young fellow, but he's, like Sonal Dinusha, has scored heaps of first-class runs. That's why he's around the team, and I'm pretty sure the selectors will stick with him, and it's his opportunity to make that opportunity count..."