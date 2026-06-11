Exclusive: Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad backs Suryakumar Yadav India comeback, hails Shreyas Iyer's 'unique' captaincy

Mumbai cricket has never been more dominant in Indian cricket's leadership landscape and Siddhesh Lad, the Mumbai Ranji Trophy captain and one of the city's most respected cricket voices, could not be prouder. Speaking exclusively to Zee News Digital on the sidelines of the T20 Mumbai League 2026, Lad opened up on Suryakumar Yadav's India comeback chances, Shreyas Iyer's T20I captaincy appointment, and the next generation of Mumbai cricketers ready to take the world by storm.

Suryakumar Yadav Can Absolutely Come Back Lad Is Certain

The timing of this interview carries extra spice. Just a day before speaking to Zee News Digital, Suryakumar Yadav had taken Lad's Maratha Royals apart, smashing a match winning brilliant 72 runs off just 36 deliveries in the T20 Mumbai League and Lad was among the first to applaud.

Despite Suryakumar being stripped of India's T20I captaincy in favour of Shreyas Iyer, Lad refused to write off his long-time Mumbai colleague:

"Surya has been a special player since we've seen him since so many years now. And especially in T20, we know the impact what he brings. He played brilliantly yesterday. Credit goes to Surya. And I'm sure if he keeps batting like this, he might be able to make his comeback again in the Indian team."

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Lad went further, addressing the form concerns that led to Suryakumar's captaincy removal with characteristic generosity:

"The talent and potential he has, it was just about the form he didn't have in the last two years, I suppose. But if he gets his form back, he's got that potential. He's someone who's done so well at the highest level. He knows everything. He knows how to handle the pressure. It's just about getting into form, which we've seen in a couple of matches he's done brilliantly. If he keeps doing that, hopefully he'll make his comeback."

From someone who has watched Suryakumar up close for over a decade, these are not hollow words they carry genuine conviction.

Mumbai's T20I Captain Treble Rohit to Surya to Shreyas

With Shreyas Iyer's appointment as India's new T20I captain, Mumbai has now produced three consecutive Indian T20I captains ; Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and now Shreyas Iyer. For Lad, who grew up alongside all three at Mumbai's famed cricket academies, the emotion is deeply personal:

"Obviously it's a very proud feeling for all the Mumbaikars. All three captains have been from Mumbai, the last three T20 captains. And Shreyas is someone I've known since a very young age because we went to the same academy and I've seen him grow up from a club cricketer to being one of the best in the world. Talking about his leadership, it is something very unique and we've seen the results in the IPL. It's a proud moment for every one of us in Mumbai that all three captains have been from Mumbai and I'm sure Shreyas will take the Indian team to new heights because of his leadership quality and what he brings to the table with his batting too."

Five Mumbai Youngsters Ready to Conquer the World

Asked to identify the next generation of Mumbai stars emerging through the T20 Mumbai League, Lad had no shortage of names:

"There are a lot of youngsters. Suryash Shedge has been in the India team he's got great potential to play at the highest level. There's Ayush Vartak who's been doing really well for the Panthers. He was called by CSK last season and he's a great talent. We've seen Abhinav Kundu who's played for under-19 India he's got that potential."

Lad saved special praise for a couple of standout performers:

"Hardik Tamore has been doing really well. He's someone who has taken his game to the next level in a year's time. Then there was a leggy in Falcons who has got potential called Vedant Gore he is just 16."

And rounding out his list: "Jay Jain played really well for Banda Blasters. Suved Parker is the leading run-scorer with the orange cap. And Irfan Umair if you see him bowling yorkers, he nails it. A lot of talent in Mumbai. Someone who handles pressure well in tough situations will go to the next level."

With Mumbai cricket producing India's last three T20I captains and a conveyor belt of young talent emerging through leagues like T20 Mumbai, Siddhesh Lad's pride in his city's cricketing culture feels entirely justified and his faith in Suryakumar Yadav's comeback makes for compelling reading ahead of a fascinating new chapter in Indian cricket.