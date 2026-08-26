Stepping up as the reigning champions of the tournament, the Sri Lankan Women's national cricket team is preparing intensely for their upcoming campaign - Women's Asia Cup 2026. Ahead of their tournament fixtures, young batting star Vishmi Gunaratne in an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital, shared her insights diving deep into the squad's mindset, the looming challenge of powerhouse opponents, learning from a legend, and her personal readiness to anchor the future.
2024 Win Impacts
Addressing the psychological impact of entering the tournament with a target on their backs, Vishmi explained that previous achievements serve as an inspiration rather than a burden. She noted that the squad prefers focusing on current performances.
'Winning in 2024, the Asia Cup was a dream for us, and we try to keep that tag aside and keep moving in this tournament, and that doesn't give us any pressure, and instead of that, that gives us a great confidence of boost', Vishmi Gunarathne stated.
On playing Against India
When discussing the immense challenge posed by powerhouse opponents like India, the young batter stressed the importance of executing fundamentals across all facets of the game. Maintaining discipline in batting, bowling, and fielding remains non-negotiable for overcoming top tier adversaries.
'Of course, India is a good quality team in this world, and yeah, if we play to our strengths in our three departments, first we can win any game and beat the top teams in this world. We have to, go with three departments', she remarked.
Batting with Chamari
Having spent four formative years opening the batting alongside veteran captain Chamari Athapaththu, Vishmi acknowledged the invaluable lessons learned from sharing the crease with an icon. She emphasized how guidance from her senior partner helps her navigate high pressure scenarios at the international level.
'Yeah, I played 4 years now with Chamari Adhapatu as an opener, and now I'm given another role in this team, yeah, I learned many things from her. She always tells me to stay calm and learn the situation and the situation well. Yeah,' she shared.
On recent hundred vs Pakistan
Reflecting on her recent form, including a brilliant knock of 123 against Pakistan, and the looming transition as Chamari approaches the twilight of her career, Vishmi discussed her readiness to assume greater responsibility and handle external expectations.
'Yeah, I started, international career at such a young age, but, playing at this level, it forces me to grow up quickly and learn the situations, and… Compared with the top level, so… yeah, I'm working hard on it, and especially Chamari has done a… done so many things to our Sri Lanka cricket, and yeah, as young players, we have to… Work hard and help her to win these games,' she added.
Concluding her thoughts on personal preparation and mental focus ahead of the tournament matches, Vishmi highlighted a simple, grounded approach to staying ready.
'I'm just, focusing on just one ball at a time, and focusing on the things that I should prepare before the match, an Yeah, the preparation has been very good', she concluded.
Squad
Chamari Athapaththu as captain, alongside Mithali Ayodhya, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Sanjana Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Nimasha Meepage, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Hasini Perera, Chamudi Praboda, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, and Chethana Vimukthi.
Where can you watch?
Watch DP World Women's Asia Cup 2026- Thailand vs Hong Kong on August 28, 2026, from 8 PM IST live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Telugu, Kannada) & Sony LIV.
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