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Exclusive: Sri Lanka star gives warning to India ahead of Women's Asia Cup 2026 says, 'We can win any game...'

Ahead of Asia Cup 2026, young batting star Vishmi Gunaratne in an exclusive interview with Zee News Digital, shared her insights diving deep into the squad's mindset and about differets facets of the game.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 12:13 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Exclusive: Sri Lanka star gives warning to India ahead of Women's Asia Cup 2026 says, 'We can win any game...'
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Exclusive: Sri Lanka star gives warning to India ahead of Women's Asia Cup 2026 says, 'We can win any game...'
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