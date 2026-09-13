/Exclusive: Shreyas Iyer & Co. warned of Rashid Khan threat by Ex-India cricketer, says 'They can certainly beat India'

Afghanistan have emerged as one of the more dangerous teams in T20 cricket in recent years, and with a series against India beginning on September 13, questions are already being raised over whether the Asian side can push Shreyas Iyer's team.
Speaking exclusively to Zee News Digital ahead of the India vs Afghanistan T20I series, former India cricketer and broadcaster Vivek Razdan said Afghanistan have enough quality to defeat India, particularly in a format where one outstanding performance can completely change the course of a match. Razdan also highlighted the importance of Rashid Khan, while pointing to Afghanistan's experience of playing in the Indian Premier League as another factor that could help them compete in familiar conditions.
Can Afghanistan Challenge India?
Question: Afghanistan have evolved into a heavyweight T20 side over the last few years, particularly with their performances in the last two T20 World Cups. Given their current form, can they realistically challenge Shreyas Iyer and Co.?
Vivek Razdan said: 'They can certainly beat India. There is no doubt about that. This is the shortest format of the game, and you simply cannot afford to take any team lightly. What they need to do is play their best cricket and hope that Rashid Khan has a good game.'
Razdan believes Afghanistan possess enough versatility across the squad to trouble India, but singled out their premier leg spinner as the player who could have the greatest influence on the contest.
'When you look at their team, several players are capable of performing different roles for the side. But if there is one player who can have the biggest impact, it is Rashid Khan,' he said.
For India, keeping Rashid quiet could therefore be one of the major priorities across the series.
'India will be hoping that he does not have one of his better days, while the rest of the team stays united and produces their best cricket on the field. If that happens, India could certainly find themselves in a difficult situation,' Razdan added.
How Can IPL Experience Help Afghanistan?
Afghanistan's players have considerable exposure to Indian conditions through the IPL, something Razdan feels can provide useful preparation when they face India.
Question: How can their IPL experience help them take on the Indian team in these conditions?
Razdan said: 'Afghanistan have been playing good cricket and have beaten several teams in this format. But the Indian team is a different kind of challenge altogether.'
He believes familiarity with Indian pitches gives players an understanding of how to approach certain batters and situations.
'The experience of playing in the IPL definitely helps on these pitches. You spend so many months playing here and getting used to these conditions that you already have an idea about what worked against a particular batter and which bowling strategy you used against him in the past. That experience stays in your mind,' he said.
However, Razdan stressed that plans and past experiences can only take a player so far once the match begins.
'But once you step onto the field, all of that goes out of the window to an extent. What really matters is how you perform on that particular day, and especially what kind of day the opposition player is having. That can make a huge difference in determining whether things go in your favour or not,' he concluded.
Tune-In
Watch India tour of Afghanistan 2026 - Afghanistan vs India - 1st T20 on September 13, 2026, from 7:30 PM IST live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD.
India vs Afghanistan T20I Schedule
Date Match Time (IST) Venue
September 13 1st T20I 7:00 p.m. Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
September 15 2nd T20I 7:00 p.m. Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
September 17 3rd T20I 7:00 p.m. Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
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