Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Exclusive: Shreyas Iyer & Co. warned of Rashid Khan threat by Ex-India cricketer, says 'They can certainly beat India'

Exclusive: Shreyas Iyer & Co. warned of Rashid Khan threat by Ex-India cricketer, says 'They can certainly beat India'

Speaking exclusively to Zee News Digital ahead of the India vs Afghanistan T20I series, former India cricketer and broadcaster Vivek Razdan said Afghanistan have enough quality to defeat India, particularly in a format where one outstanding performance can completely change the course of a match.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 08:22 AM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 08:32 AM IST
Exclusive: Shreyas Iyer & Co. warned of Rashid Khan threat by Ex-India cricketer, says 'They can certainly beat India'
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Exclusive: Shreyas Iyer & Co. warned of Rashid Khan threat by Ex-India cricketer, says 'They can certainly beat India'
2
3
4
5