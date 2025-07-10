Indian cricket Legend Sunil Gavaskar is celebrating his 76th birthday today on 10th June. The cricketing great covering India vs England Test series is in England and also went out to watch the enthralling Tennis action at Wimbledon. Gavaskar compared India's hard hitting batter and vice-captain Rishabh Pant to young tennis prodigy Carlos Alcaraz. Rishabh Pant has been in a stellar form in the ongoing Test series with Twin tons in the First Test while Alcaraz defeated Cameron Norrie to reach semis to play Taylor Fritz on Friday.

Talking about Wimbeldon, Gavaskar said on Star Sports, "Every time I am in England around this time, I go to Wimbledon, but I hardly go to Lord's if India isn't playing there. So yes, one could say that I come here more often than I go to Lord's. I would like Djokovic to win because it would be his 25th Grand Slam title. Nobody has ever won 25 majors, so that would be fantastic. My heart says Djokovic, but I guess my mind says Alcaraz. Also, Alcaraz, simply because I think Sinner is injured. Whether he's going to be 100% for the remainder of the tournament, we don't know.”

“Alcaraz is moving around so well, and he's got all the shots in the book. He can be a bit of a showman sometimes, trying those drop shots when you think he should be finishing the point. But that's what people come to watch, it's like watching Rishabh Pant. With Pant, you have to expect the unexpected. Similarly, with Alcaraz, you have got to expect the unexpected. That's what makes him so exciting," Gavaskar added.

The Cricketing greats have been making a headline at Wimbeldon 2025 as people of different walks of life along with these cricket premadons were seen at the Royal Box. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar along with Sunil Gavaskar were spotted seeing tennis. The cricketing royalty shared their thoughts on the thrilling tennis action while also talked about their favourite tennis stars. Virat Kohli stated that only India vs Pakistan match could match the intense action at the Wimbeldon else cricketing stadiums are less intimidating. Virat along with his wife Anushka was present to watch the Men’s Round of 16 match between Novak Djokovic and Australia’s Alex de Minaur on Monday.