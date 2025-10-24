'Experience Into Play': Sunil Gavaskar Highlights Rohit Sharma’s Shift In Approach

Former India captain and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar has heaped praise on Rohit Sharma for showcasing a more mature and composed batting approach in recent matches. Gavaskar pointed out that the Indian skipper is now channelling his vast experience to anchor the innings rather than taking an aggressive route early on.

Speaking to the Media, Gavaskar said, “Bringing all the experience into play. They had lost Shubman Gill and Kohli early, so it was required of Rohit Sharma to settle down a little bit. When we played the World Cup or even the Champions Trophy, he was looking to get the team off to a vertical take-off start. But every batter realises that even in an ODI, the minimum score you should be looking to get is a hundred.”

Gavaskar Applauds Rohit’s Tactical Maturity

Gavaskar emphasised that Rohit’s shift in approach reflects his evolution as a senior player who understands game situations. Unlike his earlier strategy of going after bowlers right from the start, Rohit now prefers to build his innings patiently, especially when early wickets fall.

“Rohit Sharma is now not looking to blast the ball in the first 10 overs and get a quick 40-45 in 20-25 deliveries,” Gavaskar added. “Young SG (Shubman Gill) was pleased with what he did, so how can old SG be displeased?” the legendary batter quipped, drawing a light-hearted comparison between himself and Gill.

Rohit’s Evolution as India’s Batting Anchor

Rohit Sharma’s adaptability has become one of India’s biggest strengths in ODIs. Once known for his explosive starts, the former Indian captain now takes on a stabilising role when the team is under pressure, a shift that has earned him admiration from veterans and fans alike. His ability to read conditions, control tempo, and build partnerships has added consistency to India’s top order.

As Gavaskar rightly noted, Rohit’s experience continues to shine through, not just in his strokeplay, but in his awareness of when to attack and when to hold back.