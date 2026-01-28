One of the biggest talking points ahead of the match is whether Ishan Kishan should be promoted to open the innings alongside the in-form Abhishek Sharma, potentially replacing Sanju Samson at the top of the order. With the five-match T20I series already sealed, the fourth encounter between India and New Zealand has turned into a selection and experimentation exercise for the hosts.

India Eye Experiments After Sealing the Series

India’s dominant run in the series has given the team management breathing space to test combinations with an eye on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. With nothing at stake in terms of series result, the focus has shifted to identifying the most destructive and reliable batting combinations at the top. Opening slots, especially in T20 cricket, are crucial, and India appear keen to find a pairing that can maximise powerplay returns.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Case for Ishan Kishan at the Top

Ishan Kishan’s recent performances have reignited discussions around his best batting position. After returning to the T20I setup, the left-hander made an immediate impact with a blistering 76 off just 32 balls earlier in the series, showcasing his ability to dominate bowlers from ball one. His natural attacking instinct makes him a strong candidate to open, particularly in a format where momentum in the first six overs often defines the match.

Pairing Kishan with Abhishek Sharma could give India a left-handed opening combination capable of relentless aggression. Abhishek has been one of India’s biggest positives in the series, producing rapid starts and even registering a record-fast half-century. Together, the duo could put New Zealand’s bowling attack under immediate pressure.

Why Sanju Samson Might Still Get the Nod

Samson's position is not under threat as of yet, but he has been finding ways to get out. Also, while opening the innings, it has either been a boom or a bust for him. He has smashed three centuries, but has also registered a lot of single-digit scores as an opener in the shortest format of the game. Moreover, in the last nine innings as an opener, Samson has got out in single digits five times and crossed the 20-run mark only twice, with not a single fifty-plus score.

Despite modest returns in the first three matches, Sanju Samson remains in contention to continue as opener. Team management has often stressed continuity and confidence-building, especially for players on the fringes of major tournaments. Persisting with Samson could be seen as an attempt to back him through a lean patch rather than making reactive changes after every low score.

Some previews and probable XIs still suggest that India may retain the existing opening pair, keeping Kishan in the middle order where he can counter spin and accelerate in the middle overs.