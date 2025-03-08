Rohit Sharma-led India will face Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the final of Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 9, Sunday.

India beat Australia by four wickets in the first semi-final to book their spot in the final. On the other hand, New Zealand registered a 50-run win over South Africa in the second semi-final to reach the summit clash of the eight-team tournament.

On Sunday, India will look to win their historic third title, while New Zealand aims for their second title in Champions Trophy history.

Impact of Weather On India vs New Zealand Final And Scenarios

Rain has impacted three matches in the Champions Trophy 2025. Australia vs South Africa and Pakistan vs Bangladesh matches were completely washed out without a ball being bowled.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan vs Australia match was abandoned after the persistent rain during the Aussie run chase.

Incidentally, all three matches, which were affected by rain, took place in Pakistan. On the other hand, there has been no disturbance of rain in Dubai, where India's matches have taken place.

The final will also be played in the same venue - the Dubai International Stadium - and the chances of rain interrupting the game is very unlikely.

What Happens If Rain Plays Spoilsport In IND vs NZ Final?

According to weather reports, it is unlikely to rain during the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final match on March 9. Dubai's weather is expected to be clear, with 48 per cent cloud cover during the day and the chance of rain is just one per cent.

In case it rains during the Champions Trophy 2025 Final on March 9, there is a reserve day ( March 10, Monday) as per the rules of the tournament.

If the final match gets washed out due to rain on March 9, then it will take place on Reserve Day. On the other hand, if rain interrupts the play midway, it will resume on the reserve day from the point where it stopped.

Meanwhile, if there is no play possible even on Reserve Day, then the trophy will be shared by India and New Zealand. A similar condition happened during the 2002 Champions Trophy final between India and Sri Lanka when both teams had to share the trophy as the match couldn't be completed due to incessant rain.