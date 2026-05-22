Explained: How can SRH topple RCB to secure Top 2 finish in IPL 2026 points table alongside GT

Gujarat Titans moved to the verge of securing a top two finish in the IPL 2026 points table after delivering a comprehensive 89-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings in their final league game on May 21. The match, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, also had wider implications as it mathematically ended Rajasthan Royals' hopes of finishing in the top two. RR can no longer reach the 18-point mark already achieved by both GT and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

How Can SRH Secure a Top Two Finish?

With Gujarat and Bengaluru firmly placed, Sunrisers Hyderabad remain the only side still capable of forcing their way into the top two. The Pat Cummins-led outfit is set to face the defending champions in the final league stage fixture on Friday, May 22, in Hyderabad.

The challenge before SRH, however, is enormous. Overhauling GT on net run rate demands not just a win but a victory of a substantial margin. If SRH bat first, they would need to win by roughly 86 to 87 runs. If they are chasing, they must complete the chase somewhere between the 11.1 and 11.3 over mark.

The significance of a top two finish cannot be overstated for any team with title ambitions. Since the current playoff format was introduced in 2011, the IPL champion has come from the top two positions in 14 of the last 15 seasons, with both those sides competing in Qualifier 1. The one exception to that trend is notably SRH themselves, who claimed the 2016 title under David Warner after navigating their way through the Eliminator route.

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What GT Need From the Final League Game

Gujarat Titans will be watching the RCB versus SRH fixture closely. For GT to confirm their top two berth, the simplest outcome would be an outright RCB victory. If SRH win, GT would need that victory to come by a slim enough margin that Hyderabad's net run rate stays below that of the 2022 champions.

GT's top 2 finish is all but confirmed considering RCB will lose runrate if SRH does the unthinkable.

Interestingly, a heavily one-sided SRH win could also work in GT's favor. A large enough winning margin for Hyderabad would drag RCB's net run rate sharply downward, potentially dropping it below both competing teams and keeping Gujarat safely positioned. In practical terms, it is highly unlikely that GT will be displaced from the top two. Since SRH and RCB are playing each other, any significant improvement in Hyderabad's net run rate would come directly at the cost of Bengaluru's, meaning the mathematics of the situation almost certainly ensures Gujarat's protection in the upper half of the standings.