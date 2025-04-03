Explained: How Did Sara Tendulkar Become Mumbai Franchise Owner In GEPL?

In a landmark move for Indian esports and digital cricket, Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, has officially acquired the Mumbai franchise in the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL). Her entry into franchise ownership marks a significant step in the evolution of competitive esports in India, bringing together traditional cricket fandom and the rapidly expanding world of digital sports.

Sara Tendulkar’s Connection with Mumbai Franchise

Being born and raised in Mumbai, Sara Tendulkar shares a deep-rooted connection with the city. Her involvement in the Global e-Cricket Premier League is more than just an investment; it’s a commitment to shaping the future of esports in India.

With Sachin Tendulkar's legendary cricketing legacy, Sara’s entry into the digital version of the sport brings immense credibility and excitement. Her presence in the league is expected to increase engagement, boost viewership, and attract young audiences, particularly Gen Z and millennial fans, who are the core of India’s esports ecosystem.

Rajan Navani, CEO & Founder of JetSynthesys, expressed his enthusiasm for Sara’s involvement:

“We are thrilled to welcome Sara Tendulkar as the franchise owner of the Mumbai team. Sara represents the new-gen influencer and creator ecosystem in India, a key driver of future digital sports. Her passion for sports and esports, along with her popularity, will help us expand GEPL’s reach and provide grassroots opportunities to aspiring players.”

What is the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL)?

The Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL), launched in 2024, is a competitive digital cricket tournament where players compete on Real Cricket 24, one of the most advanced cricket simulation games. With its realistic gameplay, immersive graphics, and strategic depth, GEPL offers an authentic cricket experience in the digital space.

Key Features of GEPL 2025:

15 Weeks of Intense Competition: Teams battle it out in offline matches for ultimate supremacy. INR 3.05 Crore Prize Pool: One of the highest prize pools in Indian esports history. New Team Formats & Competitive Dynamics: Season 2 brings innovations to gameplay and league structure. Grand Finale in May 2025: A high-stakes event at a prestigious venue, drawing esports enthusiasts and traditional cricket fans alike.

Sara Tendulkar’s Vision for the Mumbai Franchise

Sara Tendulkar’s decision to invest in the Mumbai GEPL franchise aligns with her personal interests and India’s growing esports industry. The fusion of sports and technology is redefining how cricket is consumed, and Sara is keen on leveraging her platform to amplify this transformation.

As someone deeply connected to the game through her father’s unparalleled cricketing career, Sara’s foray into franchise ownership is expected to:

Enhance the league’s credibility with her family’s cricketing legacy.

Attract mainstream cricket audiences to esports.

Support grassroots players by providing them with a platform to showcase their talent.

Her ownership is likely to drive higher social media engagement, as her massive digital following brings a fresh wave of attention to GEPL.

The Growing Popularity of Esports in India

Esports in India has witnessed exponential growth, with the industry projected to cross ₹1,100 crore by 2025. Cricket-based esports, in particular, has gained momentum, blending India’s passion for cricket with the excitement of competitive gaming.

With the introduction of professional leagues like GEPL, esports is transitioning from a niche subculture to a mainstream entertainment platform. The involvement of high-profile figures like Sara Tendulkar further validates the industry's potential and expands its reach beyond traditional gaming circles.