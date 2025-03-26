Explained: How Shreyas Iyer’s Selfless Masterclass Helped Punjab Kings Beat Gujarat Titans

In a high-octane IPL 2025 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Punjab Kings (PBKS) edged past Gujarat Titans (GT) by 11 runs in a nail-biting encounter. The highlight of the match was an extraordinary display of selflessness by PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, who, despite being on the brink of a century at 97*, instructed Shashank Singh to continue attacking instead of rotating the strike. This bold decision resulted in PBKS amassing a match-winning total of 243/5, proving to be the turning point of the game.

Shreyas Iyer’s Unselfish Move – The Defining Moment

With one over left in PBKS’ innings, Shreyas Iyer was stranded on 97*, and all eyes were on him to complete a well-deserved century. However, rather than prioritizing his personal milestone, Iyer made a remarkable call. He urged Shashank Singh, who was on strike, to keep going for big shots against Mohammed Siraj rather than look for a single to get him back on strike. Shashank obliged with a blistering assault, scoring 23 runs in the last over, including five boundaries. PBKS ended with a formidable 243/5, putting immense pressure on Gujarat Titans. Despite Iyer missing out on his century, his decision ultimately played a crucial role in securing the win.

Last Over Blitz: Shashank Singh Takes Charge

The final over saw Punjab Kings tearing into Siraj’s bowling, with Shashank Singh unleashing his power-hitting ability. The sequence of deliveries read:

19.1: FOUR – Shashank ramped a short ball over short third man.

19.2: Two runs – Flicked wide of deep mid-wicket.

19.3: FOUR – Sliced drive past cover.

19.4: FOUR – Cut hard past sweeper cover.

19.5: WIDE – A wayward delivery down leg.

19.5: FOUR – Flicked past deep square-leg.

19.6: FOUR – Clever ramp over third man to finish the innings.

PBKS had capitalized on the final over, taking their total to a daunting 243, a score that proved to be just out of reach for Gujarat Titans.

Shashank Singh’s Tribute to Iyer’s Leadership

Post-match, Shashank Singh lavished praise on his captain for putting the team ahead of personal accolades. “It takes a lot of heart and courage to say this because hundreds don’t come easily in T20s, especially in the IPL. Shreyas came to me and said, ‘Shashank, don’t worry about my 100. Just go and hit every ball for a boundary or a six.’ That gave me even more confidence.” Shashank’s innings of 44* off just 16 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes) provided PBKS with the late flourish that ultimately made the difference. His partnership with Iyer yielded 81 runs in just five overs, setting GT a daunting target of 244.

Gujarat Titans’ Chase Falls Short

Despite a valiant effort from their top order, Gujarat Titans could only manage 232/5 in their 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan (72 off 42) and Shubman Gill (64 off 35) kept the chase alive, but the required run rate kept climbing. PBKS bowlers, especially Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada, delivered under pressure, ensuring their team secured a crucial win.

Shreyas Iyer Wins Player of the Match

Iyer’s 97* off 42 balls (9 sixes, 5 fours) earned him the well-deserved Player of the Match award. While he narrowly missed out on a century, his leadership and selflessness were instrumental in PBKS’ triumph.

Reflecting on the game, Iyer said, “Getting 97 not out in the opening game of the season is the icing on the cake. We set a benchmark that we had to go for it. With the dew coming in, things could have changed, and thankfully, Shashank performed when it mattered most.”