Explained: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Absence After Two Games

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 created rare domestic cricket frenzy when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned to represent Delhi and Mumbai. Stadiums filled, social media buzzed, and fans travelled long distances just to watch two modern greats in state colours. Then, just as the excitement peaked, both names vanished from the playing XI for the third round. The immediate question followed. Why did Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stop playing Vijay Hazare Trophy matches?

BCCI’s Domestic Mandate Explained

The answer lies in a clear BCCI directive. Centrally contracted Indian players were mandated to feature in at least two domestic matches during international breaks. The goal was simple. Keep senior stars connected to domestic cricket while ensuring match readiness. Kohli and Rohit signed up only for the minimum required appearances. Once those two matches were completed, both players were technically in full compliance. This decision was not injury related, nor was it a selection snub. It was a planned and pre-approved commitment, communicated to state associations well in advance.

Virat Kohli’s Impact for Delhi After 15 Years

Virat Kohli’s return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years was nothing short of spectacular. Delhi needed leadership and runs. Kohli delivered both instantly. Against Andhra Pradesh, chasing 298, he produced a masterclass 131 off 101 balls, laced with authority and control. It was vintage Kohli, mixing aggression with calculated risk. He followed it up with a fluent 77 against Gujarat, forming a decisive partnership with captain Rishabh Pant. Delhi won both matches, and Kohli walked away with Player of the Match awards in each game. His presence lifted Delhi to the top of Group D and reignited discussion about the value of senior pros in domestic setups.

Rohit Sharma’s Brief but Eventful Mumbai Stint

Rohit Sharma’s return was equally headline grabbing. Playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time since 2018, Rohit started with a breathtaking 155 against Sikkim, reminding everyone why he remains one of the finest white-ball openers. The innings was dominant, elegant, and ruthless. The second game, however, brought contrast. Rohit fell for a duck against Uttarakhand, a reminder of cricket’s unpredictability. Despite the mixed returns, Mumbai Cricket Association confirmed that Rohit’s domestic commitments for the season were complete after those two matches.

Why They Opted Out of the Third Match

After completing the mandatory quota, both players returned home to manage workload and prepare for upcoming international duties. With India’s ODI series against New Zealand starting on January 11, rest and recovery became a priority. At this stage of their careers, workload management is as crucial as match practice. Importantly, opting out does not signal reduced interest in domestic cricket. It reflects strategic scheduling between the BCCI, players, and selectors.

Will Virat Kohli Play Again in the Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Unlike Rohit, Virat Kohli is expected to make one more appearance. As per reports, Kohli has made himself available for Delhi’s January 6 clash against Railways in Alur. That match falls just days before the India squad assembles for the New Zealand ODIs, making it an ideal final tune-up. Interestingly, Kohli’s last first-class match also came against Railways, adding a neat historical symmetry to his domestic journey.