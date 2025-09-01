Explained: What Bronco Test Is And How Rohit Sharma Mastered It At 38

In a remarkable display of physical prowess, Rohit Sharma, India's esteemed ODI captain, recently underwent the newly introduced Bronco Test at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. This test, which has replaced the traditional Yo-Yo test, aims to assess players' stamina and agility through a series of shuttle runs at varying distances.

The Bronco Test: A Rigorous Fitness Benchmark

The Bronco Test is a demanding endurance assessment that involves shuttle runs between 20, 40, and 60 meters, performed repeatedly without rest. Designed to push players to their aerobic limits, it serves as a comprehensive measure of cardiovascular fitness and agility. The introduction of this test underscores the BCCI's commitment to maintaining high fitness standards among its players.

Rohit Sharma's Standout Performance

At 38, with retirements from both T20Is and Test cricket, there were questions about Rohit Sharma's physical conditioning. However, he not only cleared the Bronco Test but also impressed observers with his exceptional performance. Reports indicate that his physical appearance and stamina were outstanding, dispelling any doubts about his fitness levels .

Team's Collective Achievement

Rohit's success was part of a broader achievement, as all players who underwent the fitness assessments on August 30 and 31 cleared the tests. This collective success highlights the team's commitment to maintaining peak physical condition ahead of upcoming international commitments.