Explained: What Made Yashasvi Jaiswal Shift His Base From Mumbai To Goa?

Fans were shocked when Yashasvi Jaiswal decided to shift his base from Mumbai to Goa in order to play domestic cricket. Jaiswal sought a NOC( No Objection Certificate) from the Mumbai Cricket Association so that he could play for Goa in the 2025-26 season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal who is 23 years of age, has made a big decision as Goa has just made it to the knock-out stage. The likes of Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad have also shifted their base to Goa from Mumbai.

“It was a very tough decision for me. Whatever I am today is because of Mumbai. The city has made me who I am, and all my life, I will be indebted to the MCA,” Jaiswal told The Indian Express.

“Goa has thrown me a new opportunity and it has offered me a leadership role. My first goal will be to do well for India and whenever I’m not on national duty, I will be playing for Goa and try to make them go deep into the tournament. This was an (important) opportunity which came my way and I just took it”, he added.

Earlier, the BCCI made it mandatory for all Indian players to take part in domestic cricket if they are not on a national duty. Jaiswal also took part in the Ranji Trophy clash against Jammu and Kashmir while playing for Mumbai.

“Yes, it is surprising. He must have thought of something to make such a move. He has requested us to relieve him and we have accepted his request,” a senior MCA official told PTI on Wednesday.

“He wants to play for us and we welcome him. He will be playing for us from the next season,” Goa Cricket Association’s secretary Shamba Desai told PTI. Ever since Jaiswal started playing Test cricket for India against the West Indies in July 2023, he has been opening the innings for the team. As of now, he has taken part in 19 matches and batted brilliantly.