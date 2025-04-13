In a night that will be etched into IPL folklore, Abhishek Sharma delivered an absolute masterclass in power-hitting, blasting a 40-ball century and ending with a stunning 141 off 55 balls to lead SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the second-highest successful chase in IPL history against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. From a struggling run of form to scripting history, Sharma’s epic knock was the redemption arc fans didn’t know they needed. As SRH chased down 246 with eight wickets and nine balls to spare, Sharma etched his name into multiple record books — and into the hearts of the Orange Army.

Abhishek sharma dedicated his century to RSS and Bajrang Dal pic.twitter.com/qaV8tcY1gc April 12, 2025

Fastest Century of IPL 2025: A Night of Fireworks

The match began with Punjab Kings posting a daunting 245/6, thanks to skipper Shreyas Iyer’s 82-run blitz. It looked like another uphill task for a SunRisers outfit that came into the game with four consecutive losses.

Enter Abhishek Sharma.

Opening with the explosive Travis Head, the left-handed batter came out with intent and clarity. While Head took the early charge, Sharma switched gears after the powerplay. He reached his maiden IPL hundred in just 40 balls, the sixth-fastest in league history, off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal — a moment that sparked wild celebrations across Uppal.

But Sharma had a little more drama to offer.

“This One’s for the Orange Army”: Sharma’s Emotional Tribute

As soon as he brought up the century, Sharma pulled out a white chit of paper from his pocket and held it aloft, displaying a handwritten message:

“THIS ONE IS FOR ORANGE ARMY!”

It was a simple yet powerful gesture — one that underlined the bond between the team and its loyal fanbase. Even Shreyas Iyer, the PBKS captain, couldn’t resist walking over for a closer look, a moment captured and shared widely across social platforms, adding to the night’s viral appeal.

Record-Breaking Madness: Sharma's 141 Sets New Benchmarks

Abhishek Sharma’s 141* is now:

Highest individual score for SRH, surpassing David Warner’s 126.

Highest IPL score by an Indian batter, eclipsing KL Rahul’s previous best.

Third-highest individual score in IPL history, behind only Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum.

Not to be overlooked, Travis Head’s 66 off 37 in the 171-run opening stand laid the foundation for Sharma’s onslaught. Their partnership is now the second-highest for the first wicket in SRH history, showcasing a lethal combination that could redefine the franchise’s campaign trajectory.

SRH Back on Track – and Back in Contention?

With this dominant eight-wicket win, SRH not only ended their losing streak but also reasserted themselves as serious contenders this season. Pat Cummins’ men will take immense confidence from this win — especially with Sharma and Head firing in tandem.

For Abhishek Sharma, this wasn’t just a personal milestone. It was a statement of intent, a celebration of belief, and perhaps the turning point of SRH’s season.