Explained: Why Australian Players Are Wearing Black Armbands On Day 1 Of Pink-Ball Test Against India?

Australian players are wearing black armbands on the opening day of the pink-ball Test against India in Adelaide. The Aussie players are wearing the black armbands in memory of former Australian cricketers Phillip Hughes and Ian Redpath.

Notably, Hughes' career and life tragically ended too soon. The former Australia opening batter died in 2014 after being struck on the head by a short ball during a Sheffield Shield match. On the other hand, Redpath, who was also an opener, passed away earlier this month.

Though Hughes passed away on November 27, 2014, Cricket Australia decided to commemorate his 10th death anniversary during the day/night Test match. A documentary on the life of Hughes was also displayed at the Adelaide Oval before the start of play.

Meanwhile, the matches in the Sheffield Shield last week also witnessed players wear black armbands to mark the passing of the New South Wales player.

After making his debut against South Africa in Johannesburg in February 2009, Hughes played 26 Tests for Australia. He also played 25 ODI matches between 2013 and 2014 and a lone T20I.

Redpath, who passed away on December 1 at the age of 83 following an illness, played 66 Tests and five ODIs for Australia between 1964 and 1976.

Playing XIs of Australia And India For Adelaide

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in the pink ball Test against Australia.

India made three changes with Rohit, Shubman Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin returning to the playing XI, replacing Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar. On the other hand, Scott Boland replaced injured pace-bowling colleague Josh Hazlewood in Australia's Playing XI.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia Playing XI: Pat Cummins (c), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.