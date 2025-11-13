Explained: Why BCCI Released Nitish Reddy from India Squad Ahead of 1st Test vs South Africa

In a calculated decision ahead of the India vs South Africa Test series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released promising all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy from the squad for the first Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Instead, Reddy has been drafted into the India A side for a three-match One-Day series against South Africa A, scheduled from November 13 to 19 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot.

The 22-year-old Andhra Pradesh cricketer, who impressed with both bat and ball earlier this year, will rejoin the senior team for the second Test in Guwahati. According to the BCCI statement, this move is aimed at giving Reddy valuable match time and keeping him in rhythm rather than benching him for the opener.

“All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been released from India’s squad for the first Test against South Africa. He will join the India A squad for the One-day series in Rajkot,” the BCCI confirmed.

Dhruv Jurel’s Red-Hot Form Tilts Selection Balance

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate shed light on the team’s selection call, confirming that Dhruv Jurel will feature in the playing XI for the first Test, with Rishabh Pant returning as the designated wicketkeeper.

Jurel’s recent form has made him impossible to overlook — the young batter smashed back-to-back centuries in the unofficial Test series against South Africa A, making a strong case for his inclusion.

“I don’t think you can leave him out for this Test, is the short answer,” ten Doeschate told reporters. “Given the way Dhruv’s gone in the last six months, scoring two hundreds in Bangalore last week, he’s certain to play this week.”

With Jurel and Pant both in the lineup, India gains greater batting depth and flexibility, a factor that heavily influenced the management’s decision to rest Reddy for the first match.

India’s Tactical Depth: Balancing Youth and Experience

The Indian think tank appears to be balancing experience and emerging talent ahead of a demanding Test series. While Nitish Reddy remains a key future prospect, his omission is seen as part of a long-term developmental plan.

The India A series in Rajkot will allow Reddy to fine-tune his skills against quality opposition before rejoining the senior squad for the second Test in Guwahati, starting November 22.

With all-round options like Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar already in the mix, India’s lineup boasts impressive versatility. The inclusion of both Jurel and Pant further strengthens India’s middle order, providing a solid balance between batting aggression and wicketkeeping assurance.

What This Means for Nitish Reddy’s Future

Despite being released, Reddy’s stock continues to rise in Indian cricket circles. His performances during the domestic season and India A tours have shown his potential as a genuine all-rounder — a rare asset in the current Test setup.

The BCCI’s decision to let him gain match practice rather than sit out is viewed as a vote of confidence rather than a setback. The experience of playing in Rajkot against South Africa A will ensure that he remains in competitive rhythm when he returns for the second Test.

Cricket experts believe this could be a turning point in Reddy’s young career, preparing him for consistent red-ball opportunities in the near future.

Updated Squads for India vs South Africa Test Series

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

India A: Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy