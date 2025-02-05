The anticipation surrounding India's squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy has been marred by one notable absence. Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier fast bowler, was initially included in both the India squad for the England ODI series and the Champions Trophy. However, the recent update of the ODI squad has stirred uncertainty, especially with Bumrah’s name conspicuously missing from the lineup. While the BCCI has not officially confirmed his exclusion, speculations are rife about his fitness and participation in the upcoming mega tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Injury Woes: The Back Problem

Jasprit Bumrah’s recent injury, a back issue sustained during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney, has been the main source of concern. During the Test match, Bumrah was forced to leave the field after experiencing severe back spasms, prompting the BCCI medical team to conduct scans. This injury, though initially expected to be a minor setback, has proven to be more serious than anticipated, and as a result, Bumrah has been receiving treatment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The back injury's full extent remained unclear for some time, leading to doubts about Bumrah’s readiness for the Champions Trophy. As the BCCI’s medical team continued to assess his condition, the Board opted to rest Bumrah from the first two ODIs against England. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had earlier mentioned that the fast bowler would need five weeks off to recover, but with the Champions Trophy fast approaching, the question remains whether Bumrah can regain full fitness in time.

BCCI’s Silence Raises Further Concerns

The decision to quietly remove Bumrah from the updated ODI squad against England has raised eyebrows. While Varun Chakravarthy, fresh off a stellar T20I series performance, was added to the squad, Bumrah's omission has only intensified fears about his availability for the Champions Trophy.

Though Bumrah’s exclusion from the initial ODIs was communicated earlier, the lack of an official statement from the BCCI regarding his current status adds to the mounting pressure. As the countdown to the Champions Trophy begins, the BCCI has a limited window to make any necessary changes to the squad, with the final deadline for alterations set for February 12. With this deadline looming, there is still a glimmer of hope for Bumrah’s inclusion should his recovery take a turn for the better.

The Rising Stakes: Can Bumrah Make It to the Champions Trophy?

Bumrah’s fitness remains a key question as Team India prepares for the Champions Trophy. Having been a mainstay in India’s bowling attack for years, his presence in the squad would be crucial for India’s chances of lifting the trophy. However, given his injury history and the importance of a full recovery, the management is understandably cautious about rushing him back into action.

If Bumrah fails to regain peak fitness in time, he will likely miss the initial matches of the tournament. In that case, the Indian selectors may have to rely on other pacers such as Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh to shoulder the responsibility. Shami, who made his return to international cricket in the T20I series against England, would play a crucial role in the pace attack, while the inclusion of Varun Chakravarthy has sparked fresh hope for India’s bowling lineup.