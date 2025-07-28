EXPLAINED: Why Ben Stokes Refuses To Shake Hands With Ravindra Jadeja After Manchester Test Draw, Sparks Viral Controversy

The fourth Test between India and England at Old Trafford delivered a gripping finish as Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar batted India out of trouble, steering the team to a dramatic draw and keeping the five-match series alive. What should have ended in mutual admiration, however, turned into a mini storm after England skipper Ben Stokes was seen avoiding a post-match handshake with Jadeja, sparking social media debates and drawing sharp reactions.

Jadeja-Sundar Heroics Salvage India’s Fate

India, facing the prospect of an innings defeat, found unlikely saviours in Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. The duo forged a colossal 203-run partnership for the fifth wicket, batting out nearly two sessions on Day 5 to earn a hard-fought draw. Jadeja (105*) and Sundar (102*) stood tall under immense pressure, showing class, grit, and unyielding determination to deny England a 3-1 lead in the series.

The final day began on a shaky note for the visitors. Resuming at 112/2, India lost KL Rahul early in the session. Ben Stokes, once again rising to the occasion, trapped Rahul LBW to break a dangerous 178-run stand with Shubman Gill. The Indian skipper carried on the fight, notching his fourth century of the series and equalling the record for most runs by a captain in a Test series on English soil. His dismissal for 113, edging Jofra Archer behind, tilted the balance in England's favour.

But India wasn’t done yet.

Tensions Boil Over as India Chases Personal Milestones

As the final hour approached and the draw appeared inevitable, Ben Stokes extended an offer to shake hands and end the game early. But Jadeja, then on 89, and Sundar, nearing his century, politely declined. England deployed part-time bowlers Harry Brook and Joe Root to expedite proceedings, with Stokes taunting from slip—“You’re gonna get a Test hundred against Harry Brook?”—a remark caught on the stump mic.

Unfazed, both batters reached their milestones before signalling their readiness to settle for the draw.

The Handshake Controversy: Misunderstood or Malicious?

Amid the celebrations, a viral video showed Stokes walking away, seemingly refusing to shake hands with Jadeja. Social media lit up with speculation—did the England captain snub his Indian counterpart in frustration?

However, context paints a more nuanced picture. Earlier, Stokes had indeed initiated the draw offer and was reportedly the first to acknowledge the end of play. England Cricket’s official X handle even shared a photo of Stokes and Jadeja shaking hands, debunking claims of outright disrespect.

Yet, post-match insights from Sanjay Manjrekar hinted at visible tension. "Ben was furious. Jadeja tried to shake hands, but Ben ignored him at first. That’s when Jadeja, who had been composed all along, showed signs of losing his cool," said Manjrekar during commentary.

Stokes Clarifies, Praises Indian Grit

Speaking after the game, Stokes explained his decision to deploy part-timers and praised the Indian duo for their effort.

“Once the draw was inevitable, I didn’t want to risk my main bowlers. There’s massive satisfaction in scoring a hundred not out and saving your team—that’s what Jadeja and Sundar did.”

Stokes’s sportsmanlike statement attempted to cool tensions, but the incident underlined the high-stakes intensity of the Test match.