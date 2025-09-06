Advertisement
ROHIT SHARMA VIRAL VIDEO

Explained: Why Did Rohit Sharma Stop Fans From Chanting ‘Mumbai Cha Raja’ In Viral Video?

A video of Rohit Sharma has now gone viral on social media. In the clip, fans are heard chanting "Mumbai cha Raja Rohit Sharma" a phrase they often use to celebrate the cricketer's iconic status.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 12:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rohit’s last appearance for India came in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, where India clinched the title by defeating New Zealand.
  • The Indian team, under Rohit’s leadership, is set to tour Australia for both ODI and T20I series.
  • Rohit was recently seen at COE for the mandatory fitness tests.
Explained: Why Did Rohit Sharma Stop Fans From Chanting 'Mumbai Cha Raja' In Viral Video?

Rohit Sharma, the captain of India's ODI team, was recently seen in Mumbai taking part in Ganpati Puja festivities with his family. Having retired from Test and T20I formats, he is currently enjoying time off from international duties ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia.

A video of Rohit Sharma has now gone viral on social media. In the clip, fans are heard chanting “Mumbai cha Raja Rohit Sharma” a phrase they often use to celebrate the cricketer’s iconic status. However, Rohit can be seen responding with folded hands, respectfully asking the crowd not to chant the slogan. Rohit requested this as Mumbai Cha Raja is also associated with LalBaug Cha Raja.

 

The Significance 
Mumbai Cha Raja is associated with Lalbaugcha Raja because Mumbai Cha Raja refers to the famous Ganesh idol of the Ganesh Galli mandal, which is a short distance from the equally famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. While Lalbaugcha Raja is the most celebrated and wish-fulfilling idol from the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Mumbai Cha Raja is a distinct idol from the nearby Ganesh Galli mandal, known for its grand, theme-based decorations, and both are popular destinations during Ganesh Chaturthi

Rohit’s last appearance for India came in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, where India clinched the title by defeating New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on March 9, 2025. In that match, Rohit was the top scorer for India, playing a crucial 76-run knock, which earned him the Player of the Match award. The victory marked India’s third Champions Trophy win in 27 years. In cricket, Rohit’s most recent outing was during the IPL 2025, where he played for the Mumbai Indians. He delivered a solid performance, scoring 418 runs across 15 matches.

The Indian team, under Rohit’s leadership, is set to tour Australia for both ODI and T20I series. The ODI leg will begin on October 19 at Optus Stadium in Perth, followed by matches in Adelaide on October 23 and Sydney on October 25. Rohit was recently seen at COE for the mandatory fitness tests and the images of the ODI skipper from there are very encouraging . He was seen a lot fitter and leaner which is brilliant for him and his fans if they want to see him play 2027 WC.

Varul Chaturvedi

A true-blue sports buff, for me, sports is not just a part of life, but my whole life instead. Cricket remains my forte, but I am also enthusiastic about other sports such as American Football, For... Read more

