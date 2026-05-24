Explained: Why did RRR fame Ram Charan apologise to Jasprit Bumrah? the story behind viral video - WATCH

Telugu superstar Ram Charan found himself at the centre of a social media storm after accidentally referring to India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as a footballer during a public event. The actor subsequently took to social media to offer a sincere apology for the mix-up. The incident occurred at the music launch event of Ram Charan's upcoming film 'Peddi' in Bhopal, where music composer AR Rahman, actress Janhvi Kapoor and other members of the cast and crew were also present. During the event, the actor was invited to describe some of India's most celebrated cricketers in a single word, a task that started smoothly enough before taking an unexpected turn.

Give Cricketers Labels

For Sachin Tendulkar, Ram Charan recalled the long and legendary run he had. He labelled MS Dhoni "calm and cool" and called Rohit Sharma "everybody's man." Virat Kohli received the word "fire" from the actor.

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When Bumrah's name came up last on the list, however, Ram Charan delivered a remark that left the audience stunned and the internet thoroughly entertained. "Jasprit Bumrah ji, I am your biggest fan. I love football and you are taking football to new heights. Love you, sir," he said, somehow attributing India's finest pace bowler to an entirely different sport.

The video spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing widespread amusement and laughter from fans who could not quite believe what they had heard.

Ram Charan addresses situation

Taking responsibility for the blunder shortly after, Ram Charan addressed the incident on his X account and was candid about what had gone wrong. "Uff… I'm genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes. Apologies to Jasprit Bumrah Ji for the mix-up – it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd," he wrote.

The actor went on to make his admiration for Bumrah abundantly clear, ensuring there was no ambiguity about where his respect lay. "I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when you consistently put batsmen on back foot," he added.

Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes.



Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up - it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd



I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when… — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 23, 2026

Bumrah, meanwhile, has one final IPL 2026 appearance ahead of him as Mumbai Indians prepare to face Rajasthan Royals in the last league stage match of the season for both sides. It has been a frustrating campaign with the ball for the pace spearhead, who has managed just four wickets across 13 matches, a return that falls well below the standards he has set for himself at the highest level.

Mumbai Indians are already out of the playoffs race and will now play for pride.

FAQS

Why did Ram Charan apologise to Jasprit Bumrah? Ram Charan accidentally called Bumrah a footballer instead of a cricketer at the 'Peddi' music launch in Bhopal.

Why did the video go viral? The bizarre mix-up at a public event drew massive online amusement.

What did Ram Charan say in his apology? He called it a "genuine human error" amid the excitement of the crowd.