Explained: Why ICC is Hosting T20 World Cup 2026 captain’s day in two cities?

In a historic first, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will host its traditional Captain’s Day event across two cities simultaneously, Mumbai and Colombo, on Thursday, marking a significant departure from past editions of the tournament. The move reflects the evolving scale of the World Cup and the unique challenges of a multi-nation hosting model, as India and Sri Lanka jointly stage the 2026 edition.

What Is Captain’s Day?

Captain’s Day is a key pre-tournament event organised by the International Cricket Council, where captains of all participating teams meet the media, take part in promotional activities, and officially signal the start of the World Cup. Traditionally, this event has been held in a single host city. However, 2026 will break that tradition.

Why Two Cities - Mumbai and Colombo?

Dual Hosts, Dual Centres: The T20 World Cup 2026 is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with matches split between venues in both countries. Hosting Captain’s Day in Mumbai and Colombo ensures equal representation for both host nations and symbolises their shared responsibility in staging the tournament.

Pakistan’s Matches Based in Sri Lanka: Due to existing scheduling and diplomatic arrangements, Pakistan will play all its matches in Sri Lanka. Holding part of Captain’s Day in Colombo allows teams based there to participate without unnecessary travel, making the event more practical and inclusive.

Which Captains Will Be Present in Mumbai?

India, Afghanistan, Canada, England, Italy, Namibia, Nepal, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, USA and West Indies

Which Captains Will Attend the Colombo Event?

Sri Lanka, Australia, Ireland, Netherlands, Oman, Pakistan, UAE and Zimbabwe

A First in T20 World Cup History

This will be the first time in T20 World Cup history that Captain’s Day is held across multiple cities. The decision highlights how the tournament has grown beyond a single-host spectacle into a truly multi-regional global event. The decision to host the Captain’s Day event in Mumbai and Colombo underscores the ICC’s attempt to balance logistics, diplomacy, and fan engagement in a complex, co-hosted tournament. As the T20 World Cup 2026 draws closer, the two-city Captain’s Day stands as a symbol of how international cricket continues to adapt to global realities — both on and off the field.

With captains set to address the world from two iconic cricket cities, the countdown to the T20 World Cup 2026 has officially begun.