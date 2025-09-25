Explained: Why India A Captain Shreyas Iyer Withdraws Hours Before Match?

In a shocking turn of events, Shreyas Iyer, one of India’s premier middle-order batters, pulled out of the India A team just hours before the second First-Class match against Australia A. Initially citing “personal reasons,” reports now reveal that the 28-year-old has requested a break from red-ball cricket due to recurring back issues. This sudden decision has sent ripples across the cricketing fraternity and raises questions about India’s plans for the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies.

Iyer’s Sudden Withdrawal from India A Shocks Fans

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shreyas Iyer was all set to captain the India A squad in Lucknow, a key assignment ahead of the BCCI’s selection meeting for the West Indies Test series starting October 2. However, the middle-order stalwart withdrew from the match at the last hour, leaving selectors and teammates scrambling for alternatives. According to a source quoted by the Indian Express, Iyer cited stiffness in his back, making it impossible to endure the demands of multi-day cricket.

“He has informed us that he will be taking a break from red-ball cricket and it's good that he has cleared it out because selectors are now clear about his future,” a BCCI insider told the media.

Red-Ball Concerns: Back Issues Force Iyer’s Hiatus

Shreyas Iyer has had a history of back problems that have periodically hampered his red-ball career. After undergoing surgery in April 2023, he missed crucial matches including the IPL that year. Despite making a comeback in domestic cricket and featuring prominently for India in limited-overs tournaments, the recurring back stiffness has prevented him from committing to consecutive four-day or five-day games.

Iyer reportedly highlighted that during Ranji Trophy games, he had to take multiple breaks between overs — a situation untenable in India A or Test matches. This precautionary step seems aimed at managing his body while prolonging his overall cricketing career.

Impact on India’s Upcoming Test Series

Iyer’s withdrawal comes at a crucial juncture. He was in contention for the India squad for the two-match Test series against West Indies, which begins on October 2. His absence opens the door for other middle-order contenders and adds complexity to the selectors’ task, particularly in a team looking for consistency in red-ball cricket.

With India’s Test lineup already juggling injuries and workload management, Iyer’s unavailability could influence team strategy, especially with emerging players vying for opportunities in the middle order.

A Glimpse into Iyer’s Recent Form

Despite his back concerns, Iyer has remained a prolific performer in limited-overs cricket. In the recent Champions Trophy, he amassed 243 runs in five innings, making him India’s highest run-getter in the tournament. Additionally, he led Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final, further highlighting his credentials in shorter formats.

However, in his last outing for India A, Iyer scored just 8 in his only innings against Australia A in Lucknow, after featuring in the Duleep Trophy semi-final earlier in September. This limited performance may have reinforced his decision to prioritize long-term fitness over immediate red-ball commitments.