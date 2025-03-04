EXPLAINED: Why Indian Players Are Wearing Black Armbands During Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Against Australia

The Indian team players were seen wearing black armbands during the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday. The Indian cricketers wore black armbands in the memory and honour of domestic cricket legend Padmakar Shivalkar, who passed away at the age of 84 in Mumbai on Monday due to age-related illness.

Notably, Shivalkar was one of the finest spinners who did not get to play for India. A dominant force in the Ranji Trophy, Shivalkar played 124 first-class matches, claiming an impressive 589 wickets at an outstanding average of 19.69. His ability to deceive batters with his flight, accuracy and turn made him one of the finest spinners in Indian domestic cricket.

Shivalkar delivered one of the most memorable performances in Ranji Trophy history, taking 8 for 16 and 5 for 18 in the 1972–73 final, leading Mumbai (then Bombay) to a resounding victory over Tamil Nadu.

Despite never representing India in international cricket as his era coincided with that of fellow left-arm spinner and legend Bishan Singh Bedi, Shivalkar’s immense contributions to Indian cricket were formally recognized when he was honoured by the BCCI with the prestigious Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

BCCI Mourns Demise Of Padmar Shivalkar

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Padmar Shivalkar.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) deeply mourns the unfortunate demise of Shri Padmakar Shivalkar, who passed away on March 3, 2025. The legendary left-arm spinner was a stalwart of Indian domestic cricket, renowned for his unparalleled skill and dedication to the game," the BCCI said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the BCCI president Roger Binny said that Shivalkar's exceptional career and selfless contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket will always be remembered.

"Indian cricket has lost a true legend today. Padmakar Shivalkar’s mastery over left-arm spin and his deep understanding of the game made him a revered figure in domestic cricket. His exceptional career and selfless contribution to Mumbai and Indian Cricket will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time," said Binny.

On the other hand, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia called Shivalkar, an inspiration to generations of cricketers.

"Shivalkar Sir was an inspiration to generations of cricketers. His consistency, skill, and longevity in the game were truly remarkable. While he may not have played for India, his impact on Indian cricket, especially in Mumbai, is undeniable," said Saikia.

"His achievements speak volumes about his exceptional abilities. Indian cricket has lost one of its most dignified servants. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers," he added.

India vs Australia Playing XI

Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday.

Australia made two changes from their previous match playing XI, bringing in Cooper Connolly for injured Matthews Short and Tanveer Sangha for Spencer Johnson. On the other hand, India fielded the same playing XI of their previous match.

Playing XIs:

Australia: Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy