The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) found itself in an embarrassing situation during the Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, as India's national anthem played for a brief moment before the match. The incident, which stunned players and fans alike, led to immediate reactions from the PCB, which has since placed the blame squarely on the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Anthem Mix-up: What Exactly Happened?

As per eyewitness accounts and video footage from the match, the pre-match formalities were underway with the two teams lining up for their respective national anthems. However, in a surprising turn of events, India's national anthem was played for a fraction of a second before being abruptly cut off. The unexpected gaffe left the stadium momentarily silent before the correct anthem was played for the teams involved.

Sources within the ICC later confirmed that the PCB immediately sought clarification from the governing body regarding the mix-up. "The PCB has made it clear that the ICC needs to offer some explanation as their people are responsible for the (national anthem) playlist of teams in the Champions Trophy," a source close to the matter said.

PCB’s Strong Reaction to the Incident

The PCB did not take the matter lightly and swiftly reached out to the ICC with a formal letter demanding an explanation. A PCB official stated, "Since India is not playing in Pakistan, it is hard to understand how their anthem was played by mistake from the playlist."

The timing of this incident could not have been worse for the PCB, given that India had opted out of playing its Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan, citing security concerns. Instead, the Indian team is contesting its matches in Dubai, where they are scheduled to face Pakistan in a high-stakes clash that could decide the fate of the latter’s tournament campaign.

ICC’s Response and Possible Technical Glitch

While the ICC has yet to make an official statement addressing the PCB’s concerns, early reports indicate that the error may have been the result of a technical glitch. The playlists for national anthems are pre-loaded into the tournament's official broadcasting and stadium management system. Any mix-up in sequencing or incorrect file selection could have led to the brief anthem confusion.

Experts suggest that given the ICC’s centralized control over tournament logistics, the mistake was likely an oversight rather than an intentional move. However, the PCB remains unconvinced and is pushing for a more detailed investigation into how the mix-up occurred.

Past Controversies Between PCB and ICC

This is not the first time the PCB has taken issue with the ICC during the ongoing Champions Trophy. Just days before the national anthem controversy, the PCB had written to the ICC regarding the omission of Pakistan’s name from television graphics during India’s match against Bangladesh in Dubai. The ICC later acknowledged the mistake and assured the PCB that it would ensure Pakistan's name appeared in all future broadcasts from Dubai.

With tensions already high due to the India-Pakistan political and cricketing standoff, this latest controversy has only added fuel to the fire. Cricket fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions, with many Pakistani supporters criticizing the ICC for its alleged lack of oversight, while Indian fans have found humor in the incident.