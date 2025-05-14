EXPLAINED: Why IPL 2025 Final Will Likely Move From Kolkata?

The excitement surrounding the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to resume on May 17 after a brief suspension, but fans are in for a major surprise: Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, a historic venue for IPL playoffs, will not be hosting the coveted final. Due to unforeseen circumstances and logistical concerns, including weather disruptions, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to relocate the playoffs and final to other venues, with Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium emerging as a frontrunner.

A New IPL 2025 Schedule: What You Need to Know

Following a pause due to cross-border tensions, the IPL will restart with the remaining league-stage games, which will be played across six venues: Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. However, in a surprising move, the playoffs and final—originally slated for Kolkata’s Eden Gardens—have been rescheduled to a later date, with the final now set for June 3 instead of May 25. This marks a significant change in what many fans anticipated as the grand culmination of the IPL season.

Why Is Kolkata Missing Out on Hosting the Final?

Kolkata’s Eden Gardens has long been a premier venue for IPL playoffs, but this year, unforeseen weather patterns and logistical challenges have led the BCCI to reconsider its options. The early onset of the Southwest monsoon, which is expected to bring rains and thunderstorms to Kolkata by the first week of June, has raised serious concerns. AccuWeather forecasts a 65% chance of precipitation on June 3, the day of the final, making it a risky proposition to host such a marquee event.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon’s advance into the southern Bay of Bengal is expected to affect Kolkata and the entire West Bengal region earlier than initially predicted. This, combined with potential disruptions to the IPL schedule, has led to the decision to move the final to a more weather-resilient venue.

What Does This Mean for the Playoffs?

In addition to the rescheduling of the final, the BCCI has also decided to shift the venues for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Initially, Kolkata was set to host both Qualifier 1 and the final, while Hyderabad was earmarked for Qualifier 2 and the Eliminator. However, due to similar weather concerns, even Hyderabad has been relieved of its playoff duties.

Reports suggest that Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is the most likely candidate to host the rescheduled IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 and final. With only a 30% chance of rain in Ahmedabad on June 3, it stands as a much safer alternative compared to Kolkata. The shift to Ahmedabad offers a promising venue with a large capacity and a track record of hosting high-profile matches.

Weather Concerns and Logistical Challenges: The Key Reasons for the Shift

The decision to move the final out of Kolkata is not solely based on weather predictions but also on the logistical challenges involved in ensuring a smooth conclusion to a delayed IPL season. With the Southwest monsoon arriving earlier than anticipated, the risk of a washout looms large, especially given the importance of the final. The last thing the IPL organizers want is a repeat of the 2015 final, where weather conditions caused a significant disruption.

As the BCCI works to finalize the new venues for the playoffs, they are carefully monitoring weather reports to make an informed decision. Although Ahmedabad is the top contender, the possibility of other venues hosting the games remains on the table.

Will Ahmedabad Host the IPL 2025 Final?

While the IPL organizers are keeping their options open, Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is leading the race to host the IPL 2025 final. The massive stadium, with its state-of-the-art facilities and vast seating capacity, makes it an ideal venue for the grand finale of the world’s most popular T20 league. The shift to Ahmedabad also ensures that the final will proceed without the threat of weather delays, offering both teams and fans a seamless conclusion to an already eventful season.

What’s Next for IPL 2025?

With the revised schedule now in place and a host of new venues being considered for the playoffs and final, IPL 2025 promises to be an unpredictable and thrilling ride. The BCCI’s decision to move the final out of Kolkata, although disappointing to some, ensures that the tournament can conclude in the best possible manner, free from the looming threat of rain disruptions. As the tournament resumes on May 17, fans can expect high-octane cricket and plenty of drama in the weeks to come.