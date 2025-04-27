EXPLAINED: Why Is RCB Opener Phil Salt Not Playing IPL 2025 Match Against Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in a crucial mid-season encounter of IPL 2025. RCB’s newly appointed captain, Rajat Patidar, delivered some disappointing news for the fans, announcing that their in-form opener, Philip Salt, would miss the match due to a fever. English all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been drafted into the playing XI as his replacement.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have received a boost with the return of veteran Faf du Plessis, who is back in the lineup after recovering from an illness himself. Both teams are battling for important points in the league stage, and with the playoff race heating up, every match is critical.

Philip Salt’s absence is a major blow for RCB, considering his explosive performances at the top of the order this season. Salt has been instrumental in providing rapid starts and building momentum in the power play. His replacement, Jacob Bethell, will have big shoes to fill, but the youngster is highly rated for his aggressive batting style and handy bowling options. It’s a huge opportunity for him to make an impact on the big stage.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are looking to capitalize on their home advantage and the return of experience with Faf back in the squad.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impacts Subs:

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh