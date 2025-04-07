In the aftermath of Gujarat Titans’ dominant seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma found himself in hot water. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) slapped Ishant with a 25% fine on his match fees and added one demerit point to his record for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. According to the official BCCI release, Ishant admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2, which pertains to abuse of cricket equipment or fixtures. This includes actions like kicking the stumps, damaging advertising boards, or mishandling dressing room infrastructure—anything deemed outside the realm of normal cricket conduct. The fast bowler accepted the Match Referee’s sanction without appeal. Under IPL regulations, decisions on Level 1 breaches are final and binding, with no further review process.

What Triggered the Code of Conduct Breach?

While exact details weren’t publicly revealed, sources suggest that the pacer’s visible frustration after an expensive spell led to the moment of indiscretion. Ishant, who was GT’s most expensive bowler, conceded 53 runs in four overs without taking a wicket, in stark contrast to his usual disciplined line and length.

With emotions running high in a high-stakes IPL encounter, even seasoned campaigners like Ishant aren’t immune to lapses in judgment. The incident is a reminder of the mental pressure cricketers face, especially in the IPL’s intense spotlight.

GT’s Clinical Win Overshadowed by Incident

Despite the disciplinary issue, Gujarat Titans continued their fine form this season, registering their third consecutive victory, propelling them to second on the IPL 2025 points table. The win was orchestrated by a near-perfect all-round performance, particularly from their bowling unit and captain Shubman Gill.

Mohammed Siraj's Masterclass Sets the Tone

Mohammed Siraj was the undisputed star of the night. His sensational spell of 4 for 17—his career-best figures in the IPL—crippled SRH’s top and middle order. Bowling with precision and pace, Siraj's fiery performance earned him the Player of the Match award and showcased why he’s one of the most feared bowlers in the tournament right now.

GT’s bowling attack, led by Siraj, restricted SRH to a modest 152/8, setting up a relatively straightforward chase.

Shubman Gill Anchors the Chase With Class

In response, GT captain Shubman Gill played a captain’s knock, anchoring the innings with a fluent 60 off 42 balls*. His innings was a blend of elegance and composure, as he maneuvered the SRH bowlers with ease, ensuring GT never lost control of the chase.

Support came from Washington Sundar and Sherfane Rutherford, who chipped in with explosive cameos that helped GT wrap up the match with a whopping 20 balls to spare—a testament to their dominance on the day.