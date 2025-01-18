EXPLAINED: Why Karun Nair, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson Were Not Picked In India Squad For Champions Trophy 2025

India have named their 15-player squad for the upcoming 2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma will lead the side as India will look for a third title after winning the ICC Men's Champions Trophy in 2002 and 2013.

Given the competition, there were some notable absences in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC event. Mohammed Siraj and Karun Nair were the standout absentees in the squad announced by chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Saturday.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Agarkar spoke to the media after the team’s squad was announced and gave the rationale behind the selection calls.

Why Karun Nair Wasn't Picked For Champions Trophy?

Karun Nair's recent form in India’s domestic 50-over tournament -- the Vijay Hazare Trophy -- has been nothing short of extraordinary. The 33-year-old Nair played a huge part in steering Vidarbha to the final of the tournament, scoring five centuries and 752 runs ahead of the summit clash with Karnataka.

The right-handed batter was dismissed just once in his seven innings before the final, leaving him with an eye-watering average for the tournament of 752, with his runs coming at an extremely healthy strike rate of 125.96.

Chief selector Agarkar acknowledged that Nair’s form put him firmly in the conversation, but that there wasn’t quite room to fit him into the top order as 33-year-old's dream of donning the Indian jersey again after eight years was dashed.

"Yeah, it is tough. Those are really special performances. I mean, someone who averages - 700-plus, 750-plus. We did have a chat (about Karun). But at the moment, to find a spot in this team is very difficult. I mean, look at the guys who've been picked. All average well in excess of mid-40s," Agarkar said.

"So, unfortunately, you can't fit everyone in. It's a squad of 15. But those performances (like Karun) certainly make you take notice," he added.

Agarkar did not rule out that possibility. "If there is tomorrow a loss of form or injuries (to other players), there'll certainly be a conversation around him," he said.

Why Mohammed Siraj Wasn't Picked For Champions Trophy?

Mohammed Siraj was also one of the highest-profile names to miss out on selection. India's emphasis on spin and concerns over Siraj's effectiveness with the old ball led to his exclusion from the Champions Trophy squad.

"We wanted to pick a squad where we have options of both, somebody to bowl with the new ball and somebody to bowl at the back end. Obviously, with (Jasprit) Bumrah missing, we're not sure. We wanted Arshdeep (Singh) to come and play that role of bowling at the back end and (Mohammed) Shami, obviously we saw what he did with the new ball, and that is where we feel that Siraj's effectiveness comes down a little bit — if he's not going to take the new ball," Rohit explained.

"We discussed it at length about it and we are only taking three seamers there, because we wanted all the all-rounders (to be available) with us. It's an unfortunate thing that he (Siraj) has to miss out, but we had no option but to get the guys who can perform a certain role," the Indian skipper added.

No Sanju Samson In India Squad For Champions Trophy

Wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson also missed out on selection, with Rishabh Pant given the nod as keeper batter. Having averaged 56.66 in 14 innings in the ODI format since making his debut in 2021, Samson can consider himself slightly unfortunate to miss out.

While there was no reason given for Samson's exclusion, being a left-handed batter in the Indian batting line-up dominated by right-handers might have given Pant an edge over Sanju.