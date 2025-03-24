Advertisement
EXPLAINED: Why KL Rahul Is Not Playing DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match In Visakhapatnam

KL Rahul, who was bought for Rs 14 crore at the IPL Mega Auction, is not playing the opening game of his new franchise Delhi Capitals.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2025, 08:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
EXPLAINED: Why KL Rahul Is Not Playing DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match In Visakhapatnam Pic credit: BCCI/IPL

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals are facing Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants in match No. 4 of IPL 2025 at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

In their campaign opener, Delhi Capitals captain Axar won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants. DC picked Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, Mitchell Starc and Jake Fraser-McGurk as their four overseas players.

However, star wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul is not playing the opening game of his new franchise Delhi Capitals. Rahul, who was bought for Rs 14 crore at the IPL Mega Auction, has not been named in Delhi Capitals' playing XI nor in the impact sub list.

Notably, the 32-year-old Rahul was unavailable for the team's season opener on Monday due to the birth of his first child. The wicketkeeper-batter from Bengaluru took special permission from the Delhi Capitals management to skip the match against his former franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). 

Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to share the good news of their child's birth. Rahul and Athiya have been blessed with a baby girl. 

 

 

The star batter is expected to rejoin the Delhi Capitals squad for their second game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 30.

Notably, Rahul was in excellent form and played a key role in India's Champions Trophy 2025 win in Dubai. He trained under India's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in Mumbai before joining the Delhi Capitals camp for IPL 2025

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Impact Subs

Lucknow Super Giants: Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Akash Singh, RS Hangargekar.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Karun Nair, Ashutosh Sharma, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande 

