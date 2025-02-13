Australia’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign suffered a major setback when veteran fast bowler Mitchell Starc opted out of the tournament, citing ‘personal reasons.’ While injuries ruled out Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Starc’s absence came as a surprise, especially since he played seven consecutive Test matches against India and Sri Lanka. Speculation ran wild, with fans and analysts trying to decipher the reasons behind Starc’s withdrawal. Many believed the 35-year-old pacer was stepping away for family reasons, particularly after whispers circulated about his wife, Australian women’s cricket star Alyssa Healy, possibly being pregnant.

Alyssa Healy Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

As speculation intensified, Alyssa Healy stepped in to set the record straight. Speaking on the ‘Willow Talk’ podcast, Healy addressed the pregnancy rumors directly, shutting them down in no uncertain terms.

“I’m fine,” Healy said. “Hadds (Brad Haddin) suggested maybe I was pregnant, but I can guarantee that I’m not. Yeah, we’re fine.”

This revelation quashed the swirling gossip and left fans wondering what truly prompted Starc’s withdrawal.

Cricket Australia Backs Starc’s Decision

Cricket Australia’s chairman of selectors, George Bailey, extended full support to Starc’s decision, emphasizing the fast bowler’s unwavering commitment to Australian cricket over the years. “We understand and respect Mitch’s decision,” Bailey stated. “Mitch is deeply respected for his dedication to international cricket and the sacrifices he has made to represent Australia. His ability to play through pain and adversity should be applauded.” Bailey acknowledged that Starc’s absence would be a significant blow to the team’s Champions Trophy ambitions but noted that it also created an opportunity for younger bowlers to prove themselves on the international stage.

What Does This Mean for Australia’s Champions Trophy Hopes?

With Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood missing, Australia’s fast-bowling attack for the Champions Trophy will look drastically different. The likes of Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott, and Ben Dwarshuis will now shoulder the pace responsibilities. Steve Smith has been named captain in Cummins’ absence, and the new-look Australian squad faces an uphill task to reclaim the Champions Trophy title, which they last won in 2009. Their campaign begins against England on February 22 in Lahore, and all eyes will be on how the team adapts without their experienced trio of fast bowlers.